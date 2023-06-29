Colin Kaepernick teases Wild Card Football from NFLPA & Saber Interactive for October Wild Card Football comes from the team that did NBA 2K Playgrounds, and it will launch with hundreds of licensed players from the NFLPA in October 2023.

It looks like Saber Interactive and the NFLPA are following up on a promise by the latter to produce a football game outside Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL series. Today, Colin Kaepernick teased the first reveal and a release date for Saber Interactive’s Wild Card Football. It will utilize over 100 licensed athletes from the NFL Players Association, and be coming out in late October 2023.

Kaepernick posted a tease of Wild Card Football on his personal Twitter on June 29, 2023, and Saber Interactive launched the first trailer for the game soon after. Wild Card Football comes from the team that developed the NBA 2K Playgrounds series and even features the same art style, though 2K is not publishing this one. Nonetheless, Saber and the NFLPA announced that over 100 athletes have been confirmed for the game, including Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja’Marr Chase, Aaron Donald, and more.

Wild Card Football won’t be a proper football sim, instead taking on the more arcade-like style of the Playgrounds sports series. 2K and the NFLPA reached a partnership on this matter that paved the way for Wild Card Football’s development back in 2020, even though 2K is now not involved in this project. Part of that deal was that it wouldn’t be an actual football sim game, because EA and the NFLPA also have a partnership that restricts licensed football sims to Madden NFL until at least 2025. Even so, Wild Card Football looks like a decent time and one of the few licensed options we’ll have outside of Madden itself.

Wild Card Football got a release date of October 10, 2023, and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As we move towards the release date later this year, stay tuned for more updates on the game right here at Shacknews.