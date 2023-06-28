Google distances itself from drag show after some employees claim religious discrimination Hundreds of Google employees signed the petition opposing the planned drag performance.

Google is one of many corporations that gives its business a rainbow makeover every June in honor of Pride Month. Sponsoring Pride-themed events during the month in recent years, Google had been planning to host a drag show to cap off June, but Christian employees have been pushing back against the idea. After hundreds of employees signed a petition against the event over religious discrimination, Google is distancing itself from the event.

As CNBC reported, the internal petition at Google was created ahead of Drag performer Peaches Christ’s scheduled show at Beaux, an LGBTQIA+ bar in San Francisco. The petition opposed the Drag performance, stating that “their provocative and inflammatory artistry is considered a direct affront to the religion beliefs and sensitivities of Christians.”



Following an outcry from Christian employees, Google quietly unassociated itself with the performance. The company confirmed to NBC that the event was no longer part of Google’s official DEI efforts for Pride Month, and that employees were encouraged to attend events taking place at the company office. Google explained that the event was planned without going through the proper process. “While the event organizers have shifted the official team event onsite, the performance will go on at the planned venue — and it’s open to the public, so employees can still attend.”

Unsurprisingly, the news has stirred up a bit of controversy around Pride Month and the conditional allyship demonstrated by major corporations. As for how Pride Month is being honored and celebrated within the gaming industry, Tell Me Why is once again free for the entire month of June, so you’ve got a few more days to snag that up.