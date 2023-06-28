Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Walking Dead and Invincible tabletop games set to launch this year

Anticipate a Q4 2023 release window for this latest collaboration between Skybound Entertainment and Mantic Games.
Sam Chandler
The teams at Skybound Entertainment and Mantic Games have partnered to bring players new tabletop games of two already popular television shows: Invincible and The Walking Dead. Both games will be playable at a couple of conventions this year, with release dates slated for the last quarter of 2023.

The Walking Dead and Invincible board games on a blank background

Source: Skybound Entertainment & Mantic Games

Skybound Entertainment and Mantic Games announced on June 28, 2023 a partnership that will bring to players two new tabletop games: Invincible and The Walking Dead. Both of these are scheduled to release in Q4 2023, which is an October to December release window.

Before their release, players will be able to play a pre-launch edition, featuring bonus cards, at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 to 23 at the Skybound booth and at Gen Con on August 3 to 6 at the Mantic Games booth.

The Walking Dead and Invincible games will be available for purchase via the Skybound and Mantic Games sites. For more on upcoming tabletop games, be sure to check out our board games page.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

