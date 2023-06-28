The Walking Dead and Invincible tabletop games set to launch this year Anticipate a Q4 2023 release window for this latest collaboration between Skybound Entertainment and Mantic Games.

Skybound Entertainment and Mantic Games announced on June 28, 2023 a partnership that will bring to players two new tabletop games: Invincible and The Walking Dead. Both of these are scheduled to release in Q4 2023, which is an October to December release window.

Before their release, players will be able to play a pre-launch edition, featuring bonus cards, at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 to 23 at the Skybound booth and at Gen Con on August 3 to 6 at the Mantic Games booth.

The Walking Dead and Invincible games will be available for purchase via the Skybound and Mantic Games sites.