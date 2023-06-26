ShackStream: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank has us committing the cutest crimes on Indie-licious We're going on the cheeriest and weirdest heist as we play the Steam Next Fest demo of Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on today's Indie-licious ShackStream.

Turnip Boy is back with more criminal misadventures, but instead of sticking to white-collar crime, he’s going more hardcore this time. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is the latest game in the series. It’s not out yet, but there’s a lovely demo as part of Steam Next Fest and we’re giving it a go today on the latest episode of the Indie-licious livestream.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank comes to us from the developers at Snoozy Kazoo and the publishers at Graffiti Games. It’s supposed to come out sometime in 2023 on PC and Xbox platforms, but has no concrete release date just yet. Nonetheless, the game just got a new demo on its Steam page that allows players to enjoy a taste of the high-stakes heist gameplay. In this one, players take on the role of the titular Turnip Boy again as he joins the Pickled Gang in shaking down hostages, emptying vaults, and shopping for heist tools on the shady dark web.

Join us as we play the Turnip Boy Robs a Bank demo on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The banks don’t need all that money, right? So we’re going to join Turnip Boy in taking just a little bit for ourselves. Join us to see if crime pays in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.