Meta introduces Quest+ subscription service, offering PS Plus-like monthly VR games For $8 a month or $60 a year, Quest players will be treated to two curated VR games they can keep through the Meta Quest+ subscription service.

With the Meta Quest family of VR HMDs having gained steam over the last few years, it has also amassed a large library of games for players to check out, with plenty more on the way. Now, Meta is launching a subscription service to allow players to better explore what kind of games are available now and what’s on the way. Meta Quest+ is a monthly or yearly service that will allow Quest users to explore two curated titles each month and download them to keep and play as subscribers want.

Meta announced the Quest+ subscription service via a trailer and info page on June 26, 2023. The subscription service will run you either $7.99 USD per month or $59.99 USD per year and allows you access to two hand-picked games in from the Quest online library per month. You can even start the subscription for $1 USD in the month, just to try it out before switching over to the monthly or yearly price.

The Meta Quest+ subscription looks to be close to what PlayStation Plus offers in its style. That includes the fact that players can cancel their subscription to the service at any time, but also any games you redeem from the subscription by the time you cancel will be yours to keep even without a subscription afterwards. Meta Quest has broken out big since the launch of the Quest 2, and it looks to grow even further with the upcoming Quest 3 bringing even greater hardware capabilities to the Quest library.

With Meta Quest+ subscription now available, players can now explore new games throughout the Quest ecosystem with new, relative ease. Stay tuned for what kind of titles are added to the subscription, as well updates and news on the program as it drops.