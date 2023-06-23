Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Gunfire Games on designing Remnant 2 and expanding the universe

Gunfire Games opened up about new archetypes and the design approach for Remnant 2.
Donovan Erskine
2

With how refreshing of an experience Remnant: From the Ashes was in 2019, Remnant 2 is easily one of the most anticipated releases of this stacked year. During our time at Summer Game Fest 2023, we got to check the game out and speak to the team at Gunfire Games. Chatting with the game’s Principal Level Designer, we learned about the studio’s approach to developing the sequel.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke interviewed Cindy To, the principal level designer at Gunfire Games working on Remnant 2. During the discussion, she told us about the transition from the first game to the second. There’s a strong emphasis on unique storytelling, with players carving out their own story through in-game actions. She also emphasized the game’s replayability thanks to its procedural level generations.

A player’s experience is partly influenced by their chosen archetype. During our conversation, To talked about Remnant 2’s available archetypes. She also attributes a lot of the first game’s success to the passionate community that supported it for years after the initial launch.

Remnant 2 will be released on July 25, 2023. For more insightful developers interviews, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

