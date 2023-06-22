Voice actors & cast list - Street Fighter 6 Here's the rundown of voice actors lending their talents to your favorite world warriors in SF6.

Street Fighter 6 is out in the wild and making a name for itself as one of the best the franchise, and the fighting game genre as a whole, has to offer. It’s really good to say the least, and a part of that is the healthy collection of voice actors and actresses lending their talents to bring the fighters in the game to life. Wondering if you recognize one certain voice actor or another in the game? We’ve got you covered here. This guide shares the English and Japanese voice actors for the entire main roster in Street Fighter 6.

Voice actors & cast list - Street Fighter 6

Here is each of the voice actors for the fighters in Street Fighter 6.

Luke

Luke in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Luke’s Japanese voice is supplied by Tomoaki Maeno, whereas his English voice is done by Aleks Le.

Jamie

Jamie in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Jamie’s voice in Street Fighter 6 is supplied by Shunsuke Takeuchi. Stephen Fu is the English voice behind Jamie.

Manon

Manon in Streeet Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

The Judo and ballet-blending Manon is voiced in Japanese by Ayaka Fukuhara while Cherami Leigh represents the character in English.

Kimberly

Kimberly in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

The ninjutsu, graffiti, and music-eccentric Kimberly is voiced in Japanese by Nao Toyama. Meanwhile, Anaris Quinones is the actress supplying her English voice.

Marisa

Marisa in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Rocking the heart and soul of a colosseum gladiator is the hard-hitting Marisa, and her Japanese voice is done by Mitsuki Saiga while Allegra Clark handles her English voice.

Lily

Lily in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Lily is a young warrior of the Thunderfoot Tribe rocking the spirit of the wind. It’s Rie Kugimiya bringing her Japanese voice while Tiana Camacho voices her in English.

JP

JP in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Shadaloo may be dead, but Psycho Power is alive and well in the mysterious and sinister JP. Tomokazu Sugita brings him to life in Japanese while Wally Wingert brings the English voice of this distinguished gentleman.

Juri

Juri in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Juri is a sadistic Taekwondo specialist with a mean streak a mile long. In Japanese, Eri Kitamura brings Juri to life while her English voice is handled by Jessica Straus.

Dee Jay

Dee Jay in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Music and fighting are one and the same for Dee Jay and Kenji Hamada brings the rhythm and the heat in Japanese while Zeno Robinson keeps the party going in English.

Cammy

Cammy in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Cammy is as hardened as ever as a member of the Delta Red special forces group. Miyuki Sawashiro delivers her cold and calculated Japanese voice while Caitlin Glass delivers her icy and professional mood in English.

Ryu

Ryu in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

The classic protagonist of Street Fighter might be a bit gray in the whiskers, but he can still fling a Hadoken with the best of them. Hiroki Takahashi brings Ryu to life in Japanese while Kyle Hebert is supplying his English voice.

E. Honda

E. Honda in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Street Fighter’s master of Sumo comes back strong in the latest entry and Yoshikazu Nagano gives you one hundred slaps for E. Honda in Japanese while Joe Dimucci gives you one hundred more in English.

Blanka

Blanka in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

The beast is as fun as ever in Street Fighter 6 with Blanka embracing life as a Tour Guide and Blanka-Chan salesman. Yuji Ueda brings the animal out in Japanese while Luis Bermudez goes wild in English.

Guile

Guile in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Don’t jump in if you’re not looking to catch a Flash Kick to the face. Hiroki Yasumoto delivers the gruff professionalism of Guile in Japanese while Ray Chase delivers the voice of the proud soldier in English.

Ken

Ken in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

The fiery and hot-tempered Ken Masters may be down on his luck, but he’s still got plenty of fight in him. Yuji Kishi delivers Ryu’s rival in Japanese while David Matranga delivers his English voice.

Chun-Li

Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

One of Street Fighter’s longest leading ladies comes correct bringing all the furious kicks. Fumiko Orikasa voices Chun-Li’s Japanese dialogue while Jennie Kwan plays her in English.

Zangief

Zangief in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Muscle power is as strong as ever in Street Fighter 6 and Kenta Miyake gives muscle power some volume as Zangief’s Japanese voice. Peter Beckman delivers the cyclone piledrives in English.

Dhalsim

Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

The power of Yoga still burns bright in the fires and stretchy limbs of Dhalsim and Daisuke Egawa brings wisdom to his Japanese voice while Keith Silverstein breathes hot Yoga Fire in English.

There you have it. That’s the voice cast for Street Fighter 6’s main roster. Be sure to follow our other Street Fighter 6 coverage for further news and guides on how to be the best world warrior you can be.