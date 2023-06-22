Disney Illusion Island's Lead Designer discusses co-op and working with Disney We learned more about the making of Disney Illusion Island during a chat with its Lead Designer.

Classic Disney characters are getting a modern 2D platformer adaptation later this year with Disney Illusion Island. Developed by Dlala Studios, the game features animation inspired by classic Disney cartoons. We caught up with the game’s Lead Designer at Summer Game Fest to further discuss his team’s work on the upcoming platformer.

Grant Allen of Dlala Studios spoke with Shacknews’ Greg Burke at Summer Game Fest to share details about Disney Illusion Island’s development. During the interview, he talked about the game’s co-op aspect, which allows players to team up with a friend as they explore the island of Monoth.

Allen also discussed Disney Illusion Island’s unique art style, which harkens back to the classic animation style from the entertainment empire’s humble beginnings. Speaking of the mouse, he also talked about the process of collaborating with Disney to bring Disney Illusion Island to life.

Disney Illusion Island will be released on July 28, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. For more insightful developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.