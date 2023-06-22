Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Disney Illusion Island's Lead Designer discusses co-op and working with Disney

We learned more about the making of Disney Illusion Island during a chat with its Lead Designer.
Donovan Erskine
Classic Disney characters are getting a modern 2D platformer adaptation later this year with Disney Illusion Island. Developed by Dlala Studios, the game features animation inspired by classic Disney cartoons. We caught up with the game’s Lead Designer at Summer Game Fest to further discuss his team’s work on the upcoming platformer.

Grant Allen of Dlala Studios spoke with Shacknews’ Greg Burke at Summer Game Fest to share details about Disney Illusion Island’s development. During the interview, he talked about the game’s co-op aspect, which allows players to team up with a friend as they explore the island of Monoth.

Allen also discussed Disney Illusion Island’s unique art style, which harkens back to the classic animation style from the entertainment empire’s humble beginnings. Speaking of the mouse, he also talked about the process of collaborating with Disney to bring Disney Illusion Island to life.

Disney Illusion Island will be released on July 28, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. For more insightful developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

