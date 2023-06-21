Twitch introduces new Content Classification Labels for mature, sexual, violent, or profane streams Streamers can now add content tags to better classify their streams for viewers.

Twitch has announced a multitude of policy and content adjustments over the past year, several of which have led to some intense backlash from creators and fans. A recent update likely won’t warrant any controversy, though, as it more so exists to help provide more information on the content users may experience while viewing a given stream. Content Classification Labels are rolling out across Twitch and help streamers specify the mature content on their broadcasts.

Twitch detailed the new Content Classification Labels in a blog post on its website. Twitch has had tags for years now, but the Mature tag was a bit vague, and streamers were often confused as to when the content on their stream warranted the labeling. With these new Content Classification Labels, streamers can better label their streams for the specific content being featured.



Source: Twitch

Mature-Rated Games

Sexual Themes

Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use

Violent and Graphic Depictions

Significant Profanity or Vulgarity

Gambling

Twitch emphasized that there are no community guidelines changes tied to the new Content Classification Labels. Earlier this month, Twitch announced (and then rolled back) some unpopular changes to its ad and branding guidelines. Last week, the livestreaming company announced the Partner Plus program, an advanced version of its Partner program that grants streamers a 70/30 revenue split in addition to other rewards.

Twitch’s new Content Classification Labels can be applied to streams on the Edit Stream Info screen, the same page that you set your category and tags. Twitch has clarified that users won't’ be suspended for incorrectly labeling a stream, but they will receive a warning via email. For the latest news on Twitch’s operations, Shacknews has the info you need.