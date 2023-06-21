Twitch introduces new Content Classification Labels for mature, sexual, violent, or profane streams
Streamers can now add content tags to better classify their streams for viewers.
Twitch has announced a multitude of policy and content adjustments over the past year, several of which have led to some intense backlash from creators and fans. A recent update likely won’t warrant any controversy, though, as it more so exists to help provide more information on the content users may experience while viewing a given stream. Content Classification Labels are rolling out across Twitch and help streamers specify the mature content on their broadcasts.
Twitch detailed the new Content Classification Labels in a blog post on its website. Twitch has had tags for years now, but the Mature tag was a bit vague, and streamers were often confused as to when the content on their stream warranted the labeling. With these new Content Classification Labels, streamers can better label their streams for the specific content being featured.
- Mature-Rated Games
- Sexual Themes
- Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use
- Violent and Graphic Depictions
- Significant Profanity or Vulgarity
- Gambling
Twitch emphasized that there are no community guidelines changes tied to the new Content Classification Labels. Earlier this month, Twitch announced (and then rolled back) some unpopular changes to its ad and branding guidelines. Last week, the livestreaming company announced the Partner Plus program, an advanced version of its Partner program that grants streamers a 70/30 revenue split in addition to other rewards.
Twitch’s new Content Classification Labels can be applied to streams on the Edit Stream Info screen, the same page that you set your category and tags. Twitch has clarified that users won't’ be suspended for incorrectly labeling a stream, but they will receive a warning via email. For the latest news on Twitch’s operations, Shacknews has the info you need.
SCENE: Inside Twitch HQ boardroom, day.
Several executives are meeting here with the CEO about the new content flag system
Exec #1: "Glad we finally got those labels working; now we can pull in beaucoup ad revenue from both kid and adult oriented ads!"
Exec #2: "Aww yeah, we'll be swimming in ad money! We can finally sell this pig and buy our own fucking island!"
ACTION: Mailroom clerk rushes in, breathless
Clerk: "Sirs! We just got news that roushimsx is streaming Ball Gargling Geriatric Girlfriend Experience live!"
Exec #2 "Oh shit, not like that! Our ad vendors are gonna kill us!"
Exec #1 "We are fucked."
Twitch CEO: "Shut it all down. SHUT IT ALL DOWN NOW!"
ACTION: Mailroom clerk rushes out
Twitch CEO: "Also, you two morons are fired!"
