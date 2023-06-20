ShackStream: Fall of Porcupine takes us on adventures in healthcare on Indie-licious Fresh off of appearance in our Shacknews E7 Indie-licious showcase, we're playing Fall of Porcupine on today's livestream!

It’s not easy being in healthcare. It’s especially not easy when you’ve got to balance your work and life with adventures. We’re still going to go out of our way to make it happen as we play Fall of Porcupine on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Fall of Porcupine comes to us from the developers at Critical Rabbit and publishers at Assemble Entertainment. It’s available as of June 15, 2023, and can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. In this game, players take on the role of Finley. He’s a pigeon and a medical worker in the city of Porcupine. Healthcare is a bit shoddy in the city, but Finley and his colleagues do their best to make it work, all while trying to achieve a proper work/life balance, which may very well be possible. Was medical school worth it? We’ll find out as we play today.

Can we run proper medical practice and expose a strange and unjust system while not burning ourselves out? Find out as we go live with Fall of Porcupine shortly!