2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide
ShackStream: Fall of Porcupine takes us on adventures in healthcare on Indie-licious

Fresh off of appearance in our Shacknews E7 Indie-licious showcase, we're playing Fall of Porcupine on today's livestream!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
It’s not easy being in healthcare. It’s especially not easy when you’ve got to balance your work and life with adventures. We’re still going to go out of our way to make it happen as we play Fall of Porcupine on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.

Fall of Porcupine comes to us from the developers at Critical Rabbit and publishers at Assemble Entertainment. It’s available as of June 15, 2023, and can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. In this game, players take on the role of Finley. He’s a pigeon and a medical worker in the city of Porcupine. Healthcare is a bit shoddy in the city, but Finley and his colleagues do their best to make it work, all while trying to achieve a proper work/life balance, which may very well be possible. Was medical school worth it? We’ll find out as we play today.

Join us as we play Fall of Porcupine on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStreams like Indie-licious. Your support and viewership has always driven our shows and we appreciate you sticking along with us as we continue to grow and improve our livestream content. If you would like to support ShackStreams even further, than consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel if you haven’t already. You’ll help us out a lot and you can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. We be happy to have your free sub if you have nowhere else to put it.

Can we run proper medical practice and expose a strange and unjust system while not burning ourselves out? Find out as we go live with Fall of Porcupine shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

