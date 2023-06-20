June 2023 Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow Nintendo has confirmed that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow morning.

The rumors were true. Nintendo has confirmed that it will be holding a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 21, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. This comes after the publisher was noticeably absent during the Summer Game Fest period, and amid questions about the company’s fall schedule.

Nintendo made the announcement on its Twitter account. The Nintendo Direct will run for 40 minutes and feature "information focused mainly on Switch titles launching this year." This includes new details on Pikmin 4, which is set to be released on July 21, 2023. After the release of Pikmin 4, Nintendo’s plans for the rest of the year become foggy, so we expect to learn more about what the company is planning for the second half of the year during the Direct.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

A June 2023 Direct was heavily rumored before Nintendo officially announced it. Some of the rumors hinted at a new 2D Mario game, as well as a remake of an SNES game. We’re also curious to see what third-party titles appear during the showcase (Hollow Knight: Silksong, anyone?). Nintendo is hot off the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will undoubtedly be a Game of the Year frontrunner come December. However, Nintendo still wants to fill out its calendar to ensure Switch fans (and investors) are satiated throughout the rest of the year. Be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Nintendo Direct topic page as we’ll be reporting all the news out of tomorrow’s showcase.