June 2023 Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

Nintendo has confirmed that a Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow morning.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
4

The rumors were true. Nintendo has confirmed that it will be holding a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 21, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. This comes after the publisher was noticeably absent during the Summer Game Fest period, and amid questions about the company’s fall schedule.

Nintendo made the announcement on its Twitter account. The Nintendo Direct will run for 40 minutes and feature "information focused mainly on Switch titles launching this year." This includes new details on Pikmin 4, which is set to be released on July 21, 2023. After the release of Pikmin 4, Nintendo’s plans for the rest of the year become foggy, so we expect to learn more about what the company is planning for the second half of the year during the Direct.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

