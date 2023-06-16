Weekend PC Download Deals for June 16: GOG.com Summer Sale 2023

Summer has begun for many people, whether they be students or simply people who are cashing in their vacation days. Summer sales are imminent, and GOG.com is getting the ball rolling by offering deals on over 5,400 games. That includes the new Cyberpunk 2077 bundle that includes the base game and a pre-order for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.
Elsewhere, if you've seen Across the Spider-Verse and are hungry for more Spider-Man, both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are on sale across a variety of storefronts. Capcom continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Steam. Ubisoft continues to hold massive discounts on its catalog to celebrate Ubisoft Forward. And if you want a fun series of platformers, both Guacamelee games are free from the Epic Games Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Guacamelee 2 - FREE until 6/22
- Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - FREE until 6/22
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Strayed Lights - $17.49 (30% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $18.71 (25% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.32 (78% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.27 (57% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.32 (78% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (63% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.44 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $37.37 (73% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.34 (78% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $31.00 (38% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $37.99 (37% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.99 (73% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tomb Raider Collection [Steam] - $45.62 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $17.49 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.09 (30% off)
- Evil West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $16.79 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Chorus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $11.24 (55% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.39 (26% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.69 (83% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.64 (67% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 5,400 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JUN16 to get 16% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $25.80 (74% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $38.69 (36% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $23.80 (66% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $8.26 (86% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $6.88 (93% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Ghostwire: Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station, Turbo Golf Racing. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 to get Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku the Robot. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Maskmaker and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Pay $18 to also receive Green Hell VR, Pistol Whip, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pay $25 to also receive Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.
Pay $10 for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Battlegrounds. Pay $15 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, Wave Break, OlliOlli World, and NBA 2K23. Pay $20 to also receive Tape to Tape. These activate on Steam. Tape to Tape is currently available through Steam Early Access.
Pay $7 to get Get In The Car Loser, Bad End Theater, Later Alligator, and Celeste. Pay $12 or more to also receive Super Lesbian Animal RPG, Growing Up, and Boyfriend Dungeon. These activate on Steam.
- Indie Summer Spotlight
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Have a Nice Death [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Summer Spotlight.
- Temtem [Steam] - $30.14 (33% off)
Ubisoft Store
Enter the coupon code UBISOFT20 to receive 20% off of your cart. Restrictions apply.
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.18 (39% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $15.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- DC Flash Sale
- Gotham Knights - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Pack - $49.80 (78% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $25.19 (58% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack - $29.46 (76% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale.
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $15.00 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Escape the Backrooms [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sands of Salazaar - $5.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 16: GOG.com Summer Sale 2023