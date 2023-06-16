Weekend PC Download Deals for June 16: GOG.com Summer Sale 2023

Summer has begun for many people, whether they be students or simply people who are cashing in their vacation days. Summer sales are imminent, and GOG.com is getting the ball rolling by offering deals on over 5,400 games. That includes the new Cyberpunk 2077 bundle that includes the base game and a pre-order for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

Elsewhere, if you've seen Across the Spider-Verse and are hungry for more Spider-Man, both Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are on sale across a variety of storefronts. Capcom continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Steam. Ubisoft continues to hold massive discounts on its catalog to celebrate Ubisoft Forward. And if you want a fun series of platformers, both Guacamelee games are free from the Epic Games Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Ghostwire: Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station, Turbo Golf Racing. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 to get Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku the Robot. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Maskmaker and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Pay $18 to also receive Green Hell VR, Pistol Whip, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pay $25 to also receive Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset to play.

Pay $10 for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Battlegrounds. Pay $15 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, Wave Break, OlliOlli World, and NBA 2K23. Pay $20 to also receive Tape to Tape. These activate on Steam. Tape to Tape is currently available through Steam Early Access.

Pay $7 to get Get In The Car Loser, Bad End Theater, Later Alligator, and Celeste. Pay $12 or more to also receive Super Lesbian Animal RPG, Growing Up, and Boyfriend Dungeon. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

