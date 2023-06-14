Squanch Games announces horror DLC High on Knife High on Life is getting spooky with its first major story DLC.

Squanch Games saw a lot of success last year with the release of High on Life, a first-person shooter that is equal parts action and comedy. The game saw some decent sales and had a wide appeal thanks to its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, and the developer has now revealed what’s coming next for High on Life. High on Knife is the name of a new story expansion that’ll give the comedic shooter a horror twist, and it’s coming this year.

Squanch Games announced the High on Knife DLC in a new trailer. The trailer shows off creepy visuals, jump-scares, and some new enemies. Despite the shift to horror, Squanch Games promises that the DLC will maintain the humor that made the original game stand out.

"We've been humbled and grateful for the fan reaction to High On Life, and we're excited to continue working within this crazy universe," says Mike Fridley, Squanch's Studio Director. "We're looking forward to incorporating more of a horror-comedy vibe in High On Knife, and we can't wait to hear what fans think of it when it's released later this fall."

It’s worth noting that it appears Kenny, the gun voiced by Justin Roiland, will not be returning for the DLC. Roiland, who had domestic abuse charges brought against him in 2020, stepped down from his role as CEO of Squanch Games once details of the case became public. The charges were dropped earlier this year. High on Knife will introduce Harper, a new gun voiced by Sarah Sherman.

The High on Knife DLC for High on Life will be released this fall. It was revealed during the Xbox Games Extended Showcase, which also included the news that Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox (and PS5) this August. Stick with Shacknews for more information on all of the games and DLC launching throughout the rest of the year.