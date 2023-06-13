Phasmophobia is coming to Xbox Series X, PS5 & PS VR2 in August Phasmophobia will have crossplay support at launch with its console release.

Phasmophobia has been an indie horror staple since its early access release on Steam in 2020. Since then, the game has received routine content updates, but has remained an exclusive PC experience. Now, developer Kinetic Games is bringing the ghost-hunting horror to consoles, as Phasmophobia is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PS VR2 this August.

During the Xbox Games Extended Showcase, the follow-up to Microsoft’s main showcase that went down this past weekend, Kinetic Games announced that Phasmophobia will be coming to consoles this August. What’s more, the game will feature full crossplay support between its console and PC versions. The game will also be available for PS VR2 on the PlayStation 5.

For the uninitiated, Phasmophobia is a four-player co-op game in which you visit different homes and residences, looking to successfully identify and record evidence of a ghostly presence (and make it out alive). You use a variety of different tools to get a read on the ghost and defend yourself from it. Phasmophobia is widely praised for its immersive horror and effective scares. It saw a huge surge in popularity on Twitch in YouTube during the pandemic, experiencing a similarly meteoric rise as Among Us around the same time.

In 2021, Phasmophobia won Shacknews’ Best Early Access Game award. Despite the console release, it looks like the game will remain in Early Access until further notice. We’ll be watching for a specific release date as August creeps closer. For more news of out the busy past few days at Xbox, Shacknews has all the details.