Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcased at Ubisoft Forward Massive Entertainment showed off 10 minutes of gameplay for Star Wars Outlaws.

After its reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday, the Ubisoft Forward closed out with an extended look at Star Wars Outlaws, a new single-player open-world game set in the beloved universe. The gameplay walkthrough showed off combat, traversal, space combat, and story.

The Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough gave us a proper introduction to Kay Vess, the game’s protagonist. Kay is a cunning scoundrel who’s accompanied by Nix, her small alien sidekick. The gameplay footage opens up with Kay inside of some sort of ship factory, using stealth takedowns and her blaster to make quick work of enemies. It’s here that we learn that the player can press a button to command Nix to interact with the environment, like pressing a button to move a platform that Kay can jump onto.

Kay’s blaster has three modes: Stun, Blaster, and Focused. We see the player switch between the three settings to destroy enemy shields, deal damage, and deliver non-lethal blows. While on a speeder, Kay uses an ability that lets her slow down time and mark multiple enemies at once, firing her blaster at them in rapid succession.

At a cantina, Kay speaks with a Command Droid named ND-5. She also meets up with one of her contractors, giving us a brief glimpse into the story and some of the major players in it. While speaking to an imperial, the player is given the dialogue option to either bribe or not bribe them to not blow her cover. The player chooses not to bribe, and the Empire is alerted to Kay’s location. A large “Wanted” message appears on the screen.

The player hops into Kay’s ship and flies into space. Flying through fields of asteroids and debris, Kay engages in ship combat with Tie Fighters and other enemy ships. The video wraps with Kay using hyperdrive to jump to a different star system and completing her quest.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released in 2024. It’s not the only game Massive Entertainment is working on, as the studio also debuted new footage from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora during the Ubisoft Forward.