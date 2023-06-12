Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft's Avatar game has James Cameron's blessing.
Donovan Erskine
During the 2023 Ubisoft Forward, Massive Entertainment gave us our first look at gameplay in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The video game is set in the universe of James Cameron’s blockbuster films, telling a fresh story with new characters.

Developing...

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

