Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's Avatar game has James Cameron's blessing.
During the 2023 Ubisoft Forward, Massive Entertainment gave us our first look at gameplay in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The video game is set in the universe of James Cameron’s blockbuster films, telling a fresh story with new characters.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward