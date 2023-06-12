Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

US FTC will file injunction to block Microsoft & Activision Blizzard deal

The Federal Trade Commission and UK's CMA are two of the last holdouts in the way of the deal going through.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
20

As Microsoft and Activision Blizzard continue to work around competition and market authorities worldwide for its merger, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has signaled it will file an injunction to block the deal. One of the last major barriers to the deal’s completion, the FTC previously sued Microsoft to block the $68.7 billion USD deal. However, now it will bring the case before its internal administrative law judge (ALJ) which may lead to initial decision that allows for the full commission to vote for or against the deal.

The FTC’s decision to file an injunction against the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal was reported by CNBC, as shared by sources familiar with the FTC’s activities. In filing the injunction, the FTC would aim to block the deal from closing before a July 18 deadline. The deal would then go before an ALJ in August. Despite the injunction’s intention to delay the deal’s close, Microsoft told CNBC it welcomes the FTC’s injunction because it will allow the company to appeal the case and bring it before a federal judge faster. If it reaches that point, Microsoft signaled confidence that it will come out ahead in its appeal.

Xbox Cloud Gaming
Microsoft's strength in the cloud gaming market has been a central qualm in remaining opposition to the deal from the CMA and FTC.
Source: Xbox

The FTC has remained as one of the final blocks to Microsoft’s deal. It was back in November 2022 that the US market authority signaled its intention to sue Microsoft over the deal and stop it from going forward. The FTC followed in saying that a settlement with Microsoft was unlikely as the two entities had not had “substantive talks” on the matter.

Alongside the FTC, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has also remained stalwart in not approving the deal, citing concerns about Microsoft’s strong position in the cloud gaming market. Nonetheless, Microsoft has also readied up against the CMA with a lawyer known for overturning the authority’s rulings.

Microsoft looks ready to continue its efforts in court with both the CMA and FTC in spite of matters like the seemingly upcoming injunction. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for the latest updates and news on the deal.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 12, 2023 10:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, US FTC will file injunction to block Microsoft & Activision Blizzard deal

    • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 8:57 AM

      yeah, this is stupid. wtf MS

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwsabnEvveI

      we don't need snapchat filters in meetings

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 8:59 AM

        Old shack is not the only audience for this app.

        Slack had something similar (and equally cringy) for a while too.

      • vigilante
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:45 AM

        it looks like it might be fun so corporate IT will be able to block it

      • rosebudia
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:50 AM

        Why not? We been using avatars and what not. It's fun at times and breaks the meeting grind.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:07 AM

          for internal fun mtgs? sure.

          with clients? no way. I don't even want people to have the option

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:58 AM

        Outrageous.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:10 AM

        Whatever happened to bringing Teams into the Metaverse?

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:11 AM

          they showed teams running on the vision pro using avatars in a mtg

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:45 AM

        that dude is trying to smile way too hard. creepy.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:46 AM

          that's just mike. has always been like that, before video

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 10:48 AM

            you've met him irl? i'm not sure i could be in the same room if that's his resting axe-killer face.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 12, 2023 10:49 AM

              yes, he used to run a bunch of the partner initatives (still does - video isn't his full time job) and he was part of the whole ODF/OOXML stuff and I was very involved with that

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:48 AM

        scope creep due to demand from YOUTHS.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:06 AM

        why was this moved under a MS / AB story? MODS? wtf

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:27 AM

      FTC will try to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

      https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/ftc-to-file-injunction-blocking-microsofts-acquisition-of-activision-blizzard.html

      F

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:36 AM

        I'm not a fan of tons of consolidation so good I guess

      • FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:36 AM

        Good! The deal is bad for gamers, games, and devs.

        • FunkytownP legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:10 AM

          People can lol this all they want, but I’m curious about what they think is positive about it. Maybe you get a couple more games on gamepass, but that is really shortsighted. When they have all the IP (none of which they made in-house) not only are they more likely to ruin it by not understanding game development but they will also be free to charge gamers whatever they want. I don’t get the love some people have for giant corporations buying up all the games. It will also lead to suppressed salaries for developers who will have drastically reduced options for moving between studios.

          • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 12:23 PM

            It would improve work conditions for the devs at Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is more willing to explore Activision Blizzard ip catalog beyond COD, Diablo and Overwatch. Microsoft will push to include accessibility options that are lacking in current Activision Blizzard games.

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 12:10 PM

          Of course it is. Not sure what arguments the pro-consolidation people can come up with.

          • evildanish legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 12, 2023 12:25 PM

            As it stands, ActiBlizzKing is one of the worst companies in the industry, so support comes from the viewpoint that Microsoft buying them can't make things any worse.

            • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              June 12, 2023 12:51 PM

              How are they "one of the worst companies in the industry?"

              Is it a sweat shop? Are people being forced to work slave labor there?

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:58 AM

        It’s the wrong type of consolidation for the game industry. I’m more for acquiring smaller, individual studios to allow them to grow and expand their output.

        But as I’ve said many times before, Microsoft could have had all this approved ages ago if they had agreed to spin off the Game Studios/GP/Xbox business as a separate or multiple separate entities. The only reason why Microsoft wouldn’t want to do that is so it can keep them on as a tax write-off while they gain strength enough to eventually be spun off later when it’s more profitable for the shareholders. Hence this big protracted fight, which wouldn’t have had to happen otherwise.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:07 AM

          they are not spinning off Xbox games from MS. that would be like Amazon spinning off AWS. It's just not happening.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 11:18 AM

            It could eventually be a lucrative offer for shareholders.

            I fully recall all the spin-offs that occurred back in the 90s M&A era, when interest rates were high and the FTC had more teeth. It overall was advantageous for investors but also somewhat of a necessity when you could equally have a money market account at 7-8% interest.

            But not right now and that is what MSFT is fighting over, no matter what the press wants to paint this as. Xbox and GP need the parent company money, but there are ways it could be structured to still provide them with that cash. Just not as lucratively for the parent company.

    • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:09 AM

      Is this objectively a good or bad deal? I don’t follow this stuff closely. I asked this question a few weeks ago with no real responses so I’ll ask it again.

      It seems like a lot of gamers, Shackers etc are favoring the merger?

      How does this practically impact users? Who benefits other than Microsoft?

      I’m not asking this to be provocative. It’s just that my gut intuition is that consolidation of large companies and organization is not a net benefit in other situations.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:54 AM

      As much as I want AB to change its ways and I think that could happen under MS and as much as I want AB IPs on Game Pass - The merging of existing conglomerates to form a new mega-corp is not really good in the long run for anyone other than the mega-corp.

      I think this is the right decision.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 12:32 PM

      This is the right decision. But I want them to do more. I want them to break apart some of the M&As that have already happened. Vertical integration is fucking over the consumer.

