Watch the Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy 2023 livestream here

Devolver Digital is back with another one of its annual showcases. This year, the presentation is titled Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy, which means only one thing: Volvy is back! You can catch the entire presentation right here on Shacknews using the embedded YouTube video below.

Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy

The Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on June 8, 2023 as part of Summer Game Fest. While not much is known about what will be announced or the duration of the show, we do know that Devolver Digital’s iconic mascot, Volvy, will be making its triumphant return.

While E3 might not be happening in an official capacity, that hasn’t stopped gaming companies the world over using the mid-year as a time to announce video games. In fact, most are jumping in on Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, and one of the most eye-catching is Devolver Digital.

The company announced in a tweet that it would be presenting at Summer Game Fest on YouTube, Twitch, as well as TikTok. But the most surprising announcement was that the presentation would feature the return of the company’s iconic mascot, Volvy. Players haven’t seen Volvy in a long time, so this has no doubt garnered a lot of interest in the community.

Watch 'Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy' TOMORROW at 3PM Pacific as a part of #SummerGameFest!



👋🏾 New Game Reveals

👋🏼 Updates and Demos

👋🏻 General Buffoonery



YouTube: https://t.co/VnrjArGlc0

Twitch: https://t.co/EwKUYtZ4K1

TikTok: https://t.co/YrXMADPibo pic.twitter.com/pZOxP6VsBJ — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 7, 2023

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the hottest announcements from Devolver Digital’s 2023 showcase as well as the plethora of other reveals announced during the Summer Game Fest 2023.