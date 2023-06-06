Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) Q1 2023 EPS & revenue expectations

GameStop is set to release the company's Q1 2023 earnings results on June 7, 2023 after the market close. Here are some important Wall Street analyst estimates to keep an eye on.
Most publicly-traded companies have reported their Q1 2023 earnings results, but everyone's favorite video game retailer GameStop is set to report earnings results on June 7, 2023 after the market close. The video game retailer has been the target of an ongoing individual investor movement that began several years ago. We have compiled all of the important information and metrics to pay attention to when the SEC filing hits the news wire. Please take a look.

GameStop (GME) Q1 2023 earnings and revenue Wall Street analyst expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates:

  • Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.06/share
  • Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $0.12/share
  • Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $0.24/share
  • Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $0.17/share
  • EPS whisper number: loss of $0.12/share
  • Wall Street mean Q1 2023 EPS expectation of a 12 cent/share loss would be an improvement from Q1 2022's 52 cent/share loss

Revenue (sales) estimates:

  • Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $1.4 billion
  • Wall Street low revenue estimate: $1.3 billion
  • Wall Street consensus revenue estimate: $1.36 billion
  • Wall Street mean Q1 2023 revenue estimate of $1.4 billion would be flat from Q1 2022 revenue of $1.4 billion

These estimates were compiled from information available at Etrade and Earningswhispers.com.

GameStop's daily time period stock chart highlights the share price rise in 2023.
GameStop (GME) stock chart highlights the share price jump seen last quarter when the company beat expectations.
Source: TC2000

GameStop shareholders are hopeful that the company can beat expectations again like the video game retailer did in Q4 2022. Members of the r/SuperStonk subreddit will be keeping an eye on how many directly registered shares will be reported as well.

We will be streaming the GME Q1 2023 earnings conference call on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 7, 2023. Keep it locked on our Shacknews GME topic page for all the news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

