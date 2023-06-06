Diablo 4 maintenance & server status Get a quick glance at the current server status for Diablo 4.

Now that the early access period is over and Diablo 4 is out in the wild, mass amounts of players around the world have been logging into the latest installment in the action-RPG franchise. Developer Blizzard held server tests prior to the game’s launch to test its ability to handle large amounts of stress, and that’s certainly being tested with the popularity of Diablo 4. If you’re having issues logging in, here’s how you can check the server and maintenance status for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 server status



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

To check Diablo 4’s server status, we recommend checking the news section of the official Diablo website, as Blizzard will likely make a post if the game needs to undergo server maintenance. This could be done to address a number of potential issues that pop up in D4. It’s also worth paying a visit to Downdetector, a third-party website where users can report outages in various games and online services. If Diablo servers are down, you’ll likely see a spike of outage reports here.

Lastly, we suggest following the official Diablo account on Twitter. It’s the quickest line of communication from Blizzard, and will likely be the first place that the studio provides updates on server issues plaguing Diablo 4. You can also turn on notifications to receive timely updates from the company.

As Diablo 4 enjoys some early success, it’s likely that you’ll frequently find yourself waiting in queues, even when the servers aren’t down. Hopefully, as time goes on, things settle down and server issues become less of an issue.

That’s how you can check the maintenance and server status for Diablo 4. If you’re looking for more help on your journey through Hell, consider visiting Shacknews’ Diablo 4 topic page for more guides and news on the franchise’s latest entry.