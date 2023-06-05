How multiplayer, crossplay & couch co-op work - Diablo 4 Diablo 4 multiplayer lets you team up with friends on any platform.

Diablo 4 multiplayer lets you team up with friends near and far, though how it works and which features are available depends on which platform you use. One thing that works regardless of platform is Diablo 4 crossplay, which lets you team up with three other people and tackle pretty much everything in the game. Couch co-op is also possible and only requires one copy of the game - but it only works on console.

This guide explains how to play Diablo 4 in multiplayer and which features you have access to on different platforms.

How Diablo 4 multiplayer works

While Diablo 4 starts off as a single-player experience, you can join up to three friends online as soon as you finish the prologue and have access to the full menu. You can play everything with friends, including dungeons, strongholds, campaign missions, cellars, and side quests, and you even get a nice little 10 percent EXP bonus for playing in a group – perfect when you’re trying to push through the level 90 grind and hit level 100.

You don’t have to join a clan to play multiplayer, either. Clans exist just for groups of players who want to experience the game in a similar way to join together. They’re part of multiplayer, but they aren’t essential.

How to play Diablo 4 multiplayer

Joining friends only takes a few quick button presses.

Open the main menu

Select the “Social” tab

Choose a friend from your Battlenet friends list (or add their Battletag if you don’t have them on Blizzard’s app yet)

Choose “Invite to party”

That’s all it takes, though there are a few caveats to bear in mind. A party can only include four people, and anyone who joins has to be on the same World Tier level, though you can change your tier level easily enough.

Diablo 4 multiplayer, crossplay & couch co-op explained

Diablo 4 supports crossplay on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so you can play with friends regardless of what platform they’re on. Your crossplay settings should be automatically enabled from the start, though you can check and change them from the options menu on the character select screen.

The options menu’s social tab also includes a few other handy multiplayer settings, including notification toggles for when a friend launches Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 stores everything on your Battlenet account, so you can start on one platform and pick up on another at any time, however many times you want.

Does Diablo 4 have couch co-op?

Diablo 4 couch co-op uses the host player’s Battlenet account, so only one person in the party needs to actually own the game. The downside is that it only works on console, since you can’t have more than one Battlenet account logged in at the same time on one computer.

They do need a Battlenet account tied to the platform you’re both playing on, though those are free.

To start Diablo 4 couch co-op, fire up your console, log into your Battlenet account, and start Diablo 4.

Have the second player power on their controller

Press the button as prompted on-screen

Have your friend log into their Battlenet account

Your friend can pick or create their character and start the game

If you're just getting started on your trip through Blizzard's new hell, check out our Diablo 4 beginner tips, the best classes for beginners, and the best settings to use for PC and console.