Street Fighter 6 crosses 1 million total players Capcom's latest Street Fighter sequel has hit an impressive milestone early in its lifespan.

Street Fighter 6 was released to the public at the end of last week, bringing about the latest iteration of Capcom’s iconic 2D fighting series. Reviews praised SF6 as the next revolutionary fighting game, and fans have been flocking to it in large numbers. So large in fact, that Street Fighter 6 has hit an impressive milestone in less than a week since its launch, crossing one million total players.

Developer and publisher Capcom announced the milestone for Street Fighter 6 in a tweet this afternoon. A total of one million players have jumped into the vibrant world of Street Fighter 6, solidifying itself as 2023’s latest hit release. The game has been praised for its return to basics, while also introducing a slew of new features that elevate the fighting game experience without compromising the core mechanics that make the series so special. We were big fans of what Capcom managed to pull off in our review of Street Fighter 6.

Image: Capcom

This is massive for the Street Fighter franchise, as Street Fighter 5 stumbled out of the gate in 2016 and had to redeem itself down the road. It also continues an incredible hot streak for Capcom, which has already seen tremendous success with the launch of Resident Evil 4 back in March. The publisher has already given players a glimpse at what they can expect from post-launch content with the announcement of its Year 1 DLC fighters.

To celebrate the achievement, Capcom has sent all players the title “Just Picked Up SF6” as a free gift. It’s just the beginning for Street Fighter 6, which will be featured at EVO 2023 this August. For the latest Street Fighter 6 news, stay with us right here on Shacknews.