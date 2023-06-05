ShackStream: Tiny Thor goes on big adventures on this week's Indie-licious Even a little god can be a mighty god! We'll prove it as we go live with Tiny Thor on today's Indie-licious livestream.

The various pantheons of gods across time and history is a menagerie of powers that explain time, space, nature, and the balance of good and evil to name a few, but every god had to start somewhere, right? We’re starting somewhere with a well-known one on today’s episode of Indie-licious. Join us as we play Tiny Thor on today’s indie gaming ShackStream!

Tiny Thor comes to us from the developers at Asylum Square and the publishers at Gameforge. It came out on June 5, 2023, and is now available on PC. Every god starts somewhere, and this game picks up with Thor as a young boy just learning to harness the power of Mjolnir. That takes the form of a retro style action platformer in which players will run, jump, and throw Thor’s mighty hammer about as he quests through the realms of Asgard.

Join us as we go play Tiny Thor on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

We’re pretty certain even Tiny Thor packs a mighty punch, but we’ll find out for ourselves soon enough. Tune in as we go live shortly!