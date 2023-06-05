Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Death Stranding announced for Mac at WWDC 2023

Kojima himself appeared at Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote to announce Death Stranding's Mac release.
Donovan Erskine
One of the more unexpected announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote came from legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima, who made a surprise announcement at the tech showcase to announce that Death Stranding will be coming to Mac later this year.

Specifically, the Mac will receive the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding, released in 2021. The Director’s Cut adds new weapons, abilities, and gadgets for players to take advantage of in this wacky world. Death Stranding has been ported to a number of systems since its original release back in 2019. The Kojima Productions game was among the first wave of PlayStation titles to come to PC, and will now be one of the first to launch on Mac.

The reveal of Death Stranding getting a Mac release comes as Kojima Productions is hard at work on its sequel. While we await for that, it looks like Death Stranding will once again be in hot contention for another Shacknews Award. For all of the other announcements out of Apple WWDC 2023, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
