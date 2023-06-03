Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 7 here Just one day left! Watch along with us, won't you?

Another exciting week of speedrunning is about to end. It is the final day of Summer Games Done Quick 2023. After a brief January return to the online space, this year's event is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. With one day left to go, the runners have raised over $1.1 million. Shacknews has been watching all week and we're here one last time to bring you the daily schedule and highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Say the line, Erik!

You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:20 AM Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition All Skills No OOB/TA - PC Primorix 35:00 7:05 AM Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg Any% - Nintendo Wii monkeysmb 25:00 7:54 AM Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master Expert - Sega Genesis dagronSR 30:00 8:27 AM Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Any% - PC Zic3 2:55:00 11:32 AM I Wanna Be the Guy Remastered Any% - PC LogicPQ 25:00 12:12 PM Superhot VR Any% - PC davidtki 15:00 12:42 PM Super Mario Bros. Warpless - NES GTAce 20:00 1:17 PM Fire Emblem Engage Any% - Nintendo Switch Claris 1:15:00 2:47 PM Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Victory Road - Nintendo Switch eddaket 2:30:00 5:32 PM Super Mario 64 Randomizer- 70 Star Non-Stop - Wii VC 360Chrism 42:00 6:29 PM Elden Ring Any% Glitchless - PC Mitchriz 1:20:00 8:14 PM Super Mario Maker 2 Relay Race - Nintendo Switch TheRileyC, Aurateur, PangaeaPanga, TanukiDan, Shoujo, Caspur189, LilKirbs, Thabeast721 1:40:00 10:09 PM BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Any% Blindfolded - Nintendo Switch Bubzia 1:45:00 12:09 AM Baron Of Shell 100% - Super Nintendo grandpoobear 48:00 1:27 AM Event Recap Recap 100% - Live Interview Crew 20:00 1:57 AM Super Metroid Co-Op Any% - Super Nintendo ShinyZeni, zoast 50:00 2:57 AM Finale! The End% - GDQ Stage Tech Crew 20:00

6:29PM - Elden Ring



Source: Bandai Namco

It was the biggest game of 2022 and will remain a staple of gaming libraries for many years. Elden Ring has brought joy to many players around the world and now it's time to see how fast the journey can be completed. Watch as Mitchriz attempts to complete it in just under 90 minutes.

8:14PM - Super Mario Maker 2



Source: Nintendo

It's our absolute favorite event whenever it comes to Games Done Quick. The Super Mario Maker relay is here! This time, the teams are made up of TheRileyC, Aurateur, PangaeaPanga, TanukiDan, Shoujo, Caspur189, LilKirbs, and Thabeast721. We're going to be watching this with everyone else and if you want to play these levels for yourself, Shacknews will report in with the level codes you'll need.

10:09PM - BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Source: Nintendo

Before there was Tears of the Kingdom, there was Breath of the Wild. We're quite familiar with Bubzia and his blindfolded exploits. He attempts his greatest feat to date, as he'll look to complete The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild completely blindfolded.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 wraps up tonight. We'll be back after the event is over to report the final total. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.