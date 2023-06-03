Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 7 here
Just one day left! Watch along with us, won't you?
Another exciting week of speedrunning is about to end. It is the final day of Summer Games Done Quick 2023. After a brief January return to the online space, this year's event is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. With one day left to go, the runners have raised over $1.1 million. Shacknews has been watching all week and we're here one last time to bring you the daily schedule and highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Say the line, Erik!
You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 7 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:20 AM
|Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
|All Skills No OOB/TA - PC
|Primorix
|35:00
|7:05 AM
|Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg
|Any% - Nintendo Wii
|monkeysmb
|25:00
|7:54 AM
|Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
|Expert - Sega Genesis
|dagronSR
|30:00
|8:27 AM
|Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster
|Any% - PC
|Zic3
|2:55:00
|11:32 AM
|I Wanna Be the Guy Remastered
|Any% - PC
|LogicPQ
|25:00
|12:12 PM
|Superhot VR
|Any% - PC
|davidtki
|15:00
|12:42 PM
|Super Mario Bros.
|Warpless - NES
|GTAce
|20:00
|1:17 PM
|Fire Emblem Engage
|Any% - Nintendo Switch
|Claris
|1:15:00
|2:47 PM
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Victory Road - Nintendo Switch
|eddaket
|2:30:00
|5:32 PM
|Super Mario 64
|Randomizer- 70 Star Non-Stop - Wii VC
|360Chrism
|42:00
|6:29 PM
|Elden Ring
|Any% Glitchless - PC
|Mitchriz
|1:20:00
|8:14 PM
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Relay Race - Nintendo Switch
|TheRileyC, Aurateur, PangaeaPanga, TanukiDan, Shoujo, Caspur189, LilKirbs, Thabeast721
|1:40:00
|10:09 PM
|BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Any% Blindfolded - Nintendo Switch
|Bubzia
|1:45:00
|12:09 AM
|Baron Of Shell
|100% - Super Nintendo
|grandpoobear
|48:00
|1:27 AM
|Event Recap
|Recap 100% - Live
|Interview Crew
|20:00
|1:57 AM
|Super Metroid
|Co-Op Any% - Super Nintendo
|ShinyZeni, zoast
|50:00
|2:57 AM
|Finale!
|The End% - GDQ Stage
|Tech Crew
|20:00
6:29PM - Elden Ring
It was the biggest game of 2022 and will remain a staple of gaming libraries for many years. Elden Ring has brought joy to many players around the world and now it's time to see how fast the journey can be completed. Watch as Mitchriz attempts to complete it in just under 90 minutes.
8:14PM - Super Mario Maker 2
It's our absolute favorite event whenever it comes to Games Done Quick. The Super Mario Maker relay is here! This time, the teams are made up of TheRileyC, Aurateur, PangaeaPanga, TanukiDan, Shoujo, Caspur189, LilKirbs, and Thabeast721. We're going to be watching this with everyone else and if you want to play these levels for yourself, Shacknews will report in with the level codes you'll need.
10:09PM - BONUS GAME 7 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Before there was Tears of the Kingdom, there was Breath of the Wild. We're quite familiar with Bubzia and his blindfolded exploits. He attempts his greatest feat to date, as he'll look to complete The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild completely blindfolded.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 wraps up tonight. We'll be back after the event is over to report the final total. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.
