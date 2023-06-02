Weekend Console Download Deals for June 2: PlayStation Days of Play

It's time for the biggest PlayStation sale of the year to date. PlayStation Days of Play is here and if you're looking for a big game, it's probably here. That includes a first-time discount on God of War Ragnarok, in case you've been holding off on that one. You can also find deals on other first-party PlayStation titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (who I hear has a movie out this weekend), Horizon Forbidden West, the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and many more. That's on top of a lot of major third-party games like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Dead Space, and others. Find your favorite PlayStation game and enjoy! Don't forget to renew your PlayStation Plus membership while you're at it, because it's discounted for everyone.

Elsewhere, Crisis Core is also being discounted on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so be sure to check that out. Xbox has the best Season Passes available, while Nintendo has a fresh batch of titles from WB Games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

