Weekend Console Download Deals for June 2: PlayStation Days of Play

It's time for the biggest PlayStation sale of the year to date. PlayStation Days of Play is here and if you're looking for a big game, it's probably here. That includes a first-time discount on God of War Ragnarok, in case you've been holding off on that one. You can also find deals on other first-party PlayStation titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (who I hear has a movie out this weekend), Horizon Forbidden West, the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and many more. That's on top of a lot of major third-party games like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Dead Space, and others. Find your favorite PlayStation game and enjoy! Don't forget to renew your PlayStation Plus membership while you're at it, because it's discounted for everyone.
Elsewhere, Crisis Core is also being discounted on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so be sure to check that out. Xbox has the best Season Passes available, while Nintendo has a fresh batch of titles from WB Games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Adios - FREE!
- Hoa - FREE!
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- A variety of Season Passes are on sale right now in the Xbox Season Pass Add-on Sale.
- Family Time Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $31.99 (20% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Draogn Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Pathless - $23.99 (40% off)
- KeyWe [Xbox Series X] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Family Time Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Plus memberships are 25% off during PlayStation Days of Play. Offer applies to both new and existing members.
- PlayStation Days of Play
- God of War Ragnarok [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Tchia [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [PS5] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [PS5/PS4] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $29.61 (25% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $14.99 (75% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disney Speedstorm [Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.49 (30% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.
- Planet of the Discounts
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $23.30 (26% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $29.69 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Way of the Hunter [PS5] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted 4 + Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (75% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $24.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $13.99 (80% off)
- Journey Collector's Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Descenders - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (50% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Last Stop - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale.
- June WB Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- God of Rock - $23.99 (20% off)
- Maquette - $14.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Chex Quest - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
