Weekend Console Download Deals for June 2: PlayStation Days of Play

PlayStation's Days of Play sale is underway and features dozens of first and third-party deals, including a first-time discount on God of War Ragnarok.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's time for the biggest PlayStation sale of the year to date. PlayStation Days of Play is here and if you're looking for a big game, it's probably here. That includes a first-time discount on God of War Ragnarok, in case you've been holding off on that one. You can also find deals on other first-party PlayStation titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (who I hear has a movie out this weekend), Horizon Forbidden West, the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and many more. That's on top of a lot of major third-party games like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin, Dead Space, and others. Find your favorite PlayStation game and enjoy! Don't forget to renew your PlayStation Plus membership while you're at it, because it's discounted for everyone.

Elsewhere, Crisis Core is also being discounted on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, so be sure to check that out. Xbox has the best Season Passes available, while Nintendo has a fresh batch of titles from WB Games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

