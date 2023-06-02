Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 6 here Summer Games Done Quick is inching closer to $1 million! We continue on with the Day 6 schedule.

Less than 48 hours remain for Summer Games Done Quick 2023. After a brief January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $885,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Bad takes happen, even during Pizza Tower runs.

You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:04 AM SaGa Frontier Story Bidwar - PlayStation Raclesis 1:00:00 7:19 AM Final Fight 3 Co-Op Any% (Easy) - SNES JaekRock, Space Coast Gaming 25:00 7:54 AM Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master Expert - Sega Genesis dagronSR 30:00 8:39 AM Wild Guns Any% hard co-op - SNES giygasblues, Crak Atak 25:00 9:14 AM Lunistice Any% Glitchless - PC Nestani 35:00 10:04 AM X-Men: The Arcade Game 2-player 1CC Attempt - Arcade LRock617, MetroidMaster 30:00 10:44 AM Dark Forces Easy (TFE) - PC CovertMuffin 26:00 11:25 AM The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Any% Co-op - Game Boy Advance AmberCyprian, TGH 30:00 12:05 PM Metroid Prime Remastered Any% - Nintendo Switch Samura1man 2:00:00 2:22 PM Pokémon Colosseum Any% Race - Nintendo Gamecube Swiftalu, Sparkle 4:05:00 6:49 PM Kaizo Monkey Ball Story Mode - Nintendo Wii IkeSMB 40:00 7:41 PM Sure Shot 100% - SNES Shoujo 25:00 8:18 PM Spin Rhythm XD XD Turntable Showcase - PC AngryScootsman 1:00:00 9:30 PM BONUS GAME 6 - Clone Hero Showcase - PC Frif 54:00 10:36 PM Red Bull Daily Recap - Friday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00 10:56 PM Celeste TAS- True Ending - PC Lmjacks, tmcalvins, Vamp 36:00 11:42 PM Super Mario 64 Randomizer- 70 Star Non-Stop - Wii VC 360Chrism 42:00 12:39 AM Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Any% Proud Race - PC MistMaster1, Violin 2:30:00 3:34 AM Neopets: The Darkest Faerie Any% - PlayStation 2 Jaxler 50:00 4:39 AM Tony Hawk's Underground Beginner Any% - PC Biglaw 37:00 5:29 AM Spelunky 2 Spelunker Trials Any% - PC Lavableman 20:00 5:59 AM Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition All Skills No OOB/TA - PC Primorix 35:00

12:05PM - Metroid Prime Remastered

One of the most pleasant surprises of 2023 was the sudden announcement and immediate release of Metroid Prime Remastered. The Games Done Quick crew is familiar with this game, so they're eager to dive into this remastered version of this GameCube classic.

11:42PM - Super Mario 64



Source: Nintendo

It's Friday night and there's no better way to spend it than checking out this Super Mario 64 randomizer run. The target time is 42 minutes, but 360Chrism is ultimately at the mercy of the randomizer. Tune in to see whether RNG favors him.

5:29AM - Spelunky 2



Source: Mossmouth

There are some great Friday runs lined up, but we can't help but be excited about one of the first Spelunky 2 runs to grace a Games Done Quick event. Anything can happen with Spelunky and it's loads of fun to watch, so we're happy to stay up late for this one.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.