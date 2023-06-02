Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 6 here
Summer Games Done Quick is inching closer to $1 million! We continue on with the Day 6 schedule.
Less than 48 hours remain for Summer Games Done Quick 2023. After a brief January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $885,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Bad takes happen, even during Pizza Tower runs.
You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:04 AM
|SaGa Frontier
|Story Bidwar - PlayStation
|Raclesis
|1:00:00
|7:19 AM
|Final Fight 3
|Co-Op Any% (Easy) - SNES
|JaekRock, Space Coast Gaming
|25:00
|7:54 AM
|Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
|Expert - Sega Genesis
|dagronSR
|30:00
|8:39 AM
|Wild Guns
|Any% hard co-op - SNES
|giygasblues, Crak Atak
|25:00
|9:14 AM
|Lunistice
|Any% Glitchless - PC
|Nestani
|35:00
|10:04 AM
|X-Men: The Arcade Game
|2-player 1CC Attempt - Arcade
|LRock617, MetroidMaster
|30:00
|10:44 AM
|Dark Forces
|Easy (TFE) - PC
|CovertMuffin
|26:00
|11:25 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords
|Any% Co-op - Game Boy Advance
|AmberCyprian, TGH
|30:00
|12:05 PM
|Metroid Prime Remastered
|Any% - Nintendo Switch
|Samura1man
|2:00:00
|2:22 PM
|Pokémon Colosseum
|Any% Race - Nintendo Gamecube
|Swiftalu, Sparkle
|4:05:00
|6:49 PM
|Kaizo Monkey Ball
|Story Mode - Nintendo Wii
|IkeSMB
|40:00
|7:41 PM
|Sure Shot
|100% - SNES
|Shoujo
|25:00
|8:18 PM
|Spin Rhythm XD
|XD Turntable Showcase - PC
|AngryScootsman
|1:00:00
|9:30 PM
|BONUS GAME 6 - Clone Hero
|Showcase - PC
|Frif
|54:00
|10:36 PM
|Red Bull Daily Recap - Friday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|10:56 PM
|Celeste
|TAS- True Ending - PC
|Lmjacks, tmcalvins, Vamp
|36:00
|11:42 PM
|Super Mario 64
|Randomizer- 70 Star Non-Stop - Wii VC
|360Chrism
|42:00
|12:39 AM
|Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
|Any% Proud Race - PC
|MistMaster1, Violin
|2:30:00
|3:34 AM
|Neopets: The Darkest Faerie
|Any% - PlayStation 2
|Jaxler
|50:00
|4:39 AM
|Tony Hawk's Underground
|Beginner Any% - PC
|Biglaw
|37:00
|5:29 AM
|Spelunky 2
|Spelunker Trials Any% - PC
|Lavableman
|20:00
|5:59 AM
|Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition
|All Skills No OOB/TA - PC
|Primorix
|35:00
12:05PM - Metroid Prime Remastered
One of the most pleasant surprises of 2023 was the sudden announcement and immediate release of Metroid Prime Remastered. The Games Done Quick crew is familiar with this game, so they're eager to dive into this remastered version of this GameCube classic.
11:42PM - Super Mario 64
It's Friday night and there's no better way to spend it than checking out this Super Mario 64 randomizer run. The target time is 42 minutes, but 360Chrism is ultimately at the mercy of the randomizer. Tune in to see whether RNG favors him.
5:29AM - Spelunky 2
There are some great Friday runs lined up, but we can't help but be excited about one of the first Spelunky 2 runs to grace a Games Done Quick event. Anything can happen with Spelunky and it's loads of fun to watch, so we're happy to stay up late for this one.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
