Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 5 here

The week is already halfway over and so is Summer Games Done Quick. After a brief January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $655,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Check out this amazing skip during the Sonic Adventure run!

You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:20 AM Wayne's World Any% - Super Nintendo Ritzblues 30:00 7:00 AM The Incredible Hulk Any% - SNES Iceplug 20:00 7:35 AM Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Any% Uzume - Switch EODTexSR 25:00 8:20 AM The Curse of Monkey Island Any% Mega-Monkey - PC frozenspade 24:00 8:54 AM Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Any% (No 3rd-party FPS caps) - PC Joshimuz 4:20:00 1:26 PM Darkest Dungeon Defeat Hag/Necromancer/Swine Prince Bidwar - PC RebelDragon95 50:00 2:33 PM Mega Man 6 Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - NES DarkTerrex, Ppotdot1 41:00 3:26 PM The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Any% - Nintendo Gamecube mralberto23 3:00:00 6:38 PM Pizza Tower Any% - PC SoaringSloth 1:20:00 8:10 PM BONUS GAME 5 - Titanfall 2 Any% - PC Blaidan 1:25:00 9:47 PM Red Bull Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00 10:07 PM Gunfire Reborn Qing Yan - Full Game - Reincarnation 1 - PC Shockwve 35:00 10:54 PM Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Full Trilogy Any% - PC Murcaz 2:40:00 1:46 AM Amnesia: Rebirth Any% - PC bloodthunder 1:00:00 2:58 AM Shantae and the Pirate's Curse All Dark Magic, Pirate Mode, No OOB - Xbox Series S TheSoundDefense 1:20:00 4:28 AM Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Klonoa 1 Any% Easy Support Mode - PC Mr_Shasta 50:00 5:33 AM VVVVVV Any% Glitchless - PC Metroid Crime 22:00

8:54AM - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas



Source: Rockstar Games

It's been a while since viewers have been able to scratch their GTA itch from Games Done Quick. San Andreas, in particular, still stands out as one of the best entries in the series, so why not give it a look and relive CJ's wild times on the streets? It's a long 4+ hour run, but we'll definitely be on the lookout for the mission where he has to follow the train.

2:33PM - Mega Man 6



Source: Capcom

While there's no dedicated Mega Man block this year, the Mega Man 6 run will make up for it with a novel "2 player, 1 controller" run. These are already some of the most challenging platformers on the NES, so let's watch both of these runners cooperate in an effort to defeat the nefarious Dr. Wily once more.

6:38PM - Pizza Tower



Source: Tour de Pizza

It's one of the big breakout indie hits of 2023 so far. Pizza Tower has taken the PC gaming world by storm and now it's time for it to make its Games Done Quick debut. We're excited to watch SoaringSloth attempt these mad dashes across these strange worlds. Get ready to see what all the fuss is about with this unexpected gem.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.