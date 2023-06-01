Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 5 here
Summer Games Done Quick is more than halfway to $1 million in four days. We continue on with the Day 5 schedule.
The week is already halfway over and so is Summer Games Done Quick. After a brief January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $655,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Check out this amazing skip during the Sonic Adventure run!
You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:20 AM
|Wayne's World
|Any% - Super Nintendo
|Ritzblues
|30:00
|7:00 AM
|The Incredible Hulk
|Any% - SNES
|Iceplug
|20:00
|7:35 AM
|Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
|Any% Uzume - Switch
|EODTexSR
|25:00
|8:20 AM
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Any% Mega-Monkey - PC
|frozenspade
|24:00
|8:54 AM
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Any% (No 3rd-party FPS caps) - PC
|Joshimuz
|4:20:00
|1:26 PM
|Darkest Dungeon
|Defeat Hag/Necromancer/Swine Prince Bidwar - PC
|RebelDragon95
|50:00
|2:33 PM
|Mega Man 6
|Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - NES
|DarkTerrex, Ppotdot1
|41:00
|3:26 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Any% - Nintendo Gamecube
|mralberto23
|3:00:00
|6:38 PM
|Pizza Tower
|Any% - PC
|SoaringSloth
|1:20:00
|8:10 PM
|BONUS GAME 5 - Titanfall 2
|Any% - PC
|Blaidan
|1:25:00
|9:47 PM
|Red Bull Daily Recap - Thursday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|10:07 PM
|Gunfire Reborn
|Qing Yan - Full Game - Reincarnation 1 - PC
|Shockwve
|35:00
|10:54 PM
|Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
|Full Trilogy Any% - PC
|Murcaz
|2:40:00
|1:46 AM
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|Any% - PC
|bloodthunder
|1:00:00
|2:58 AM
|Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
|All Dark Magic, Pirate Mode, No OOB - Xbox Series S
|TheSoundDefense
|1:20:00
|4:28 AM
|Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
|Klonoa 1 Any% Easy Support Mode - PC
|Mr_Shasta
|50:00
|5:33 AM
|VVVVVV
|Any% Glitchless - PC
|Metroid Crime
|22:00
8:54AM - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
It's been a while since viewers have been able to scratch their GTA itch from Games Done Quick. San Andreas, in particular, still stands out as one of the best entries in the series, so why not give it a look and relive CJ's wild times on the streets? It's a long 4+ hour run, but we'll definitely be on the lookout for the mission where he has to follow the train.
2:33PM - Mega Man 6
While there's no dedicated Mega Man block this year, the Mega Man 6 run will make up for it with a novel "2 player, 1 controller" run. These are already some of the most challenging platformers on the NES, so let's watch both of these runners cooperate in an effort to defeat the nefarious Dr. Wily once more.
6:38PM - Pizza Tower
It's one of the big breakout indie hits of 2023 so far. Pizza Tower has taken the PC gaming world by storm and now it's time for it to make its Games Done Quick debut. We're excited to watch SoaringSloth attempt these mad dashes across these strange worlds. Get ready to see what all the fuss is about with this unexpected gem.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
-
If you want to know what all the 'Yes, Chef!' stuff is about, watch this Overcooked 2 / The Menu speedrun (or at least the start of it):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5wo63JCUTU&list=PLz8YL4HVC87XSfJy7JSWQvlUgK2NGAJu4&index=48
And then watch Ratatouille:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDdYQ9GvXOE&list=PLz8YL4HVC87XSfJy7JSWQvlUgK2NGAJu4&index=58
A bunch of the other runs have since referenced it, including them getting the chef costume during the Super Mario Odyssey run.
