Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 4 here
Summer Games Done Quick has raised over $470,000 in three days. We continue on with the Day 4 schedule.
If it feels like summer is starting early, that's because it is. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is behind us, but Summer Games Done Quick is underway. Following a January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $470,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Check out this bit of final boss cheese to wrap up the CrossCode run!
You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:10 AM
|Goosebumps: Dead of Night
|Any% Normal - PC
|nyiddle
|15:00
|6:35 AM
|Beard Blade
|Any% - PC
|janglestorm
|54:00
|7:39 AM
|Dharma Doujo
|Any% - Arcade
|Lizstar
|40:00
|8:34 AM
|Gauntlet
|Any% Co-op - NES
|yelsraek, chessjerk
|20:00
|9:19 AM
|Sifu
|WUDE Any% (Master) - PC
|EileenCream
|52:00
|10:23 AM
|Exodus from the Earth
|Any% - PC
|catalystz
|35:00
|11:10 AM
|Touhou 14.3: Impossible Spell Card
|All Scenes No Items - PC
|msm_smtn
|1:20:00
|12:47 PM
|Shatterhand
|Any% — NES
|Amad
|24:00
|1:21 PM
|lil gator game
|Any% - PC
|ItzBytez
|18:00
|1:49 PM
|Dangun Feveron
|Arcade - PS4
|Qlex
|22:00
|2:21 PM
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|Any% NG+ - PC
|GrosHiken
|25:00
|2:56 PM
|N++
|Co-op Legacy X-row - PC
|killingpepsi, XandoToaster
|25:00
|3:41 PM
|Hitman 3
|Any% Freelancer Campaign - PC
|Frote7
|30:00
|4:23 PM
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Glitchless Bidwar - GC
|MetalMedb
|20:00
|5:13 PM
|Sonic Adventure DX: Director's Cut
|All Stories Relay - PC
|SpacebarS, shovelclaws, Themimik, Yoshipuff, AlphaDolphin, Allegro
|1:50:00
|7:15 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
|Blitz Randomizer - N64
|spikevegeta
|2:30:00
|9:57 PM
|BONUS GAME 4 - Super Mario Odyssey
|Any% - Nintendo Switch
|Dangers
|1:02:00
|11:11 PM
|Red Bull Daily Recap - Wednesday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|11:31 PM
|Paper Mario
|Any% no ace - Nintendo 64
|Mx_4
|1:50:00
|1:46 AM
|True Crime: New York City
|Any% - PC
|pmcTRILOGY
|1:00:00
|3:01 AM
|Golf It!
|Classic First 5 Maps 100% Race - PC
|Nichole Goodnight, Bathinjan
|30:00
|3:41 AM
|Hobo Cat Adventures
|Any% - PC
|yoshipro
|20:00
|4:11 AM
|Batman Forever
|Any% - SEGA Genesis
|Faust4712
|45:00
|5:06 AM
|Give Me Toilet Paper!
|Hand% — Nintendo Switch
|Asuka424
|13:00
|5:29 AM
|Pepsiman
|Any% - PlayStation
|TheFlyingMarlin
|28:00
9:19AM - Sifu
Roguelikes have been in fashion for a few years, but there are few others like Sifu. It's a wild brawler, but one that punishes you for not playing defensively. Even the fastest runners can just manage to complete this game in under an hour, so let's tune in later this morning to watch EileenCream unleash fists of fury.
7:15PM - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
We've gotten a few tastes of The Legend of Zelda already during this marathon week. Majora's Mask promises to be the best of the bunch so far. We've seen GDQ host SpikeVegeta run games during these events for years and he's consistently one of the most entertaining runners. On top of that, this is a randomizer run and we love randomizers here at Shacknews, so we'll be watching this one closely.
5:29AM - Pepsiman
It has been years since Pepsiman has been welcomed to the Silly Games Done Quick block. It is finally making its triumphant return. For those who weren't there the first time, check out the video above and get ready for more of this madness.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 4 here
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $490,094 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 4th day and runs until the 3rd.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros., Batman Forever and Loom, modern games like Bugsnax and Hi-Fi RUSH, and even some silly games like Give Me Toilet Paper! and Pepsiman will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/13u4weq/sgdq_vod_thread_2023/ https://vods.speedrun.club/event/gdq/sgdq2023
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
-
-
-
I actually wrote a .net app for last SGDQ that once a minute loads and parses the schedule, looking for the current run to end, or 5 minutes until the next run is scheduled to start, to post the update for the next game. I used it for agdq with a few updates, and again this year. Only had one small bug at the start where it wanted to post the pre-show start every minute during the preshow (which I now have a fix for), and there was one other time I've intervened, where the next game was scheduled to start, but the setup time for the current game was so long that it had not started yet.
There is a button I can push to have it make the next post, if the current game ends early while I'm watching. The main problem is that they don't update the schedule on their site when the game ends to change the estimated time to the actual run time. The only update that when they also update the start time of the next game, which is when the next game actually starts. So if a game finishes really early and setup is quick, my program may not post until about a minute after the start of the game, which isn't ideal. If they updated the run time of the previous game even a few minutes after the finish, my app could give a bit more of a heads up that the next game is starting soon.
I'm hoping that at least a few people have notifications set up for their favorite game, so that my app can basically cause them to get an alert when it is going to be run.
-
-
-