Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 4 here Summer Games Done Quick has raised over $470,000 in three days. We continue on with the Day 4 schedule.

If it feels like summer is starting early, that's because it is. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is behind us, but Summer Games Done Quick is underway. Following a January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $470,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Check out this bit of final boss cheese to wrap up the CrossCode run!

You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:10 AM Goosebumps: Dead of Night Any% Normal - PC nyiddle 15:00 6:35 AM Beard Blade Any% - PC janglestorm 54:00 7:39 AM Dharma Doujo Any% - Arcade Lizstar 40:00 8:34 AM Gauntlet Any% Co-op - NES yelsraek, chessjerk 20:00 9:19 AM Sifu WUDE Any% (Master) - PC EileenCream 52:00 10:23 AM Exodus from the Earth Any% - PC catalystz 35:00 11:10 AM Touhou 14.3: Impossible Spell Card All Scenes No Items - PC msm_smtn 1:20:00 12:47 PM Shatterhand Any% — NES Amad 24:00 1:21 PM lil gator game Any% - PC ItzBytez 18:00 1:49 PM Dangun Feveron Arcade - PS4 Qlex 22:00 2:21 PM Trine Enchanted Edition Any% NG+ - PC GrosHiken 25:00 2:56 PM N++ Co-op Legacy X-row - PC killingpepsi, XandoToaster 25:00 3:41 PM Hitman 3 Any% Freelancer Campaign - PC Frote7 30:00 4:23 PM Shadow the Hedgehog Glitchless Bidwar - GC MetalMedb 20:00 5:13 PM Sonic Adventure DX: Director's Cut All Stories Relay - PC SpacebarS, shovelclaws, Themimik, Yoshipuff, AlphaDolphin, Allegro 1:50:00 7:15 PM The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Blitz Randomizer - N64 spikevegeta 2:30:00 9:57 PM BONUS GAME 4 - Super Mario Odyssey Any% - Nintendo Switch Dangers 1:02:00 11:11 PM Red Bull Daily Recap - Wednesday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00 11:31 PM Paper Mario Any% no ace - Nintendo 64 Mx_4 1:50:00 1:46 AM True Crime: New York City Any% - PC pmcTRILOGY 1:00:00 3:01 AM Golf It! Classic First 5 Maps 100% Race - PC Nichole Goodnight, Bathinjan 30:00 3:41 AM Hobo Cat Adventures Any% - PC yoshipro 20:00 4:11 AM Batman Forever Any% - SEGA Genesis Faust4712 45:00 5:06 AM Give Me Toilet Paper! Hand% — Nintendo Switch Asuka424 13:00 5:29 AM Pepsiman Any% - PlayStation TheFlyingMarlin 28:00

9:19AM - Sifu



Source: Sloclap

Roguelikes have been in fashion for a few years, but there are few others like Sifu. It's a wild brawler, but one that punishes you for not playing defensively. Even the fastest runners can just manage to complete this game in under an hour, so let's tune in later this morning to watch EileenCream unleash fists of fury.

7:15PM - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask



Source: Nintendo

We've gotten a few tastes of The Legend of Zelda already during this marathon week. Majora's Mask promises to be the best of the bunch so far. We've seen GDQ host SpikeVegeta run games during these events for years and he's consistently one of the most entertaining runners. On top of that, this is a randomizer run and we love randomizers here at Shacknews, so we'll be watching this one closely.

5:29AM - Pepsiman

It has been years since Pepsiman has been welcomed to the Silly Games Done Quick block. It is finally making its triumphant return. For those who weren't there the first time, check out the video above and get ready for more of this madness.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.