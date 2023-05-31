Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 4 here

Summer Games Done Quick has raised over $470,000 in three days. We continue on with the Day 4 schedule.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
3

If it feels like summer is starting early, that's because it is. The Memorial Day holiday weekend is behind us, but Summer Games Done Quick is underway. Following a January return to the online space, this year's SGDQ is back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $470,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Check out this bit of final boss cheese to wrap up the CrossCode run!

You can watch all of today's action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:10 AM Goosebumps: Dead of Night Any% Normal - PC nyiddle 15:00
6:35 AM Beard Blade Any% - PC janglestorm 54:00
7:39 AM Dharma Doujo Any% - Arcade Lizstar 40:00
8:34 AM Gauntlet Any% Co-op - NES yelsraek, chessjerk 20:00
9:19 AM Sifu WUDE Any% (Master) - PC EileenCream 52:00
10:23 AM Exodus from the Earth Any% - PC catalystz 35:00
11:10 AM Touhou 14.3: Impossible Spell Card All Scenes No Items - PC msm_smtn 1:20:00
12:47 PM Shatterhand Any% — NES Amad 24:00
1:21 PM lil gator game Any% - PC ItzBytez 18:00
1:49 PM Dangun Feveron Arcade - PS4 Qlex 22:00
2:21 PM Trine Enchanted Edition Any% NG+ - PC GrosHiken 25:00
2:56 PM N++ Co-op Legacy X-row - PC killingpepsi, XandoToaster 25:00
3:41 PM Hitman 3 Any% Freelancer Campaign - PC Frote7 30:00
4:23 PM Shadow the Hedgehog Glitchless Bidwar - GC MetalMedb 20:00
5:13 PM Sonic Adventure DX: Director's Cut All Stories Relay - PC SpacebarS, shovelclaws, Themimik, Yoshipuff, AlphaDolphin, Allegro 1:50:00
7:15 PM The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Blitz Randomizer - N64 spikevegeta 2:30:00
9:57 PM BONUS GAME 4 - Super Mario Odyssey Any% - Nintendo Switch Dangers 1:02:00
11:11 PM Red Bull Daily Recap - Wednesday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00
11:31 PM Paper Mario Any% no ace - Nintendo 64 Mx_4 1:50:00
1:46 AM True Crime: New York City Any% - PC pmcTRILOGY 1:00:00
3:01 AM Golf It! Classic First 5 Maps 100% Race - PC Nichole Goodnight, Bathinjan 30:00
3:41 AM Hobo Cat Adventures Any% - PC yoshipro 20:00
4:11 AM Batman Forever Any% - SEGA Genesis Faust4712 45:00
5:06 AM Give Me Toilet Paper! Hand% — Nintendo Switch Asuka424 13:00
5:29 AM Pepsiman Any% - PlayStation TheFlyingMarlin 28:00

9:19AM - Sifu

Sifu at Summer Games Done Quick 2023

Source: Sloclap

Roguelikes have been in fashion for a few years, but there are few others like Sifu. It's a wild brawler, but one that punishes you for not playing defensively. Even the fastest runners can just manage to complete this game in under an hour, so let's tune in later this morning to watch EileenCream unleash fists of fury.

7:15PM - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask at Summer Games Done Quick 2023

Source: Nintendo

We've gotten a few tastes of The Legend of Zelda already during this marathon week. Majora's Mask promises to be the best of the bunch so far. We've seen GDQ host SpikeVegeta run games during these events for years and he's consistently one of the most entertaining runners. On top of that, this is a randomizer run and we love randomizers here at Shacknews, so we'll be watching this one closely.

5:29AM - Pepsiman

It has been years since Pepsiman has been welcomed to the Silly Games Done Quick block. It is finally making its triumphant return. For those who weren't there the first time, check out the video above and get ready for more of this madness.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 31, 2023 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 4 here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 31, 2023 6:02 AM

      Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $490,094 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 4th day and runs until the 3rd.
      SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros., Batman Forever and Loom, modern games like Bugsnax and Hi-Fi RUSH, and even some silly games like Give Me Toilet Paper! and Pepsiman will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.


      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
      Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/13u4weq/sgdq_vod_thread_2023/ https://vods.speedrun.club/event/gdq/sgdq2023
      Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (about 24 hours later)
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 31, 2023 6:03 AM

      Now: Goosebumps: Dead of Night - Any% Normal - PC
      Next: Beard Blade - PC
      Then: Dharma Doujo
      Soon: Gauntlet

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 31, 2023 6:16 AM

      Now: Beard Blade - Any% - PC
      Next: Dharma Doujo - Arcade
      Then: Gauntlet
      Soon: Sifu

    • riptyde legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 31, 2023 6:33 AM

      Great job posting these updates so we know when to jump in and see a run we’ve been looking forward to. Such a good cause and I hope everyone can donate even a couple of bucks.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 31, 2023 7:13 AM

        I actually wrote a .net app for last SGDQ that once a minute loads and parses the schedule, looking for the current run to end, or 5 minutes until the next run is scheduled to start, to post the update for the next game. I used it for agdq with a few updates, and again this year. Only had one small bug at the start where it wanted to post the pre-show start every minute during the preshow (which I now have a fix for), and there was one other time I've intervened, where the next game was scheduled to start, but the setup time for the current game was so long that it had not started yet.

        There is a button I can push to have it make the next post, if the current game ends early while I'm watching. The main problem is that they don't update the schedule on their site when the game ends to change the estimated time to the actual run time. The only update that when they also update the start time of the next game, which is when the next game actually starts. So if a game finishes really early and setup is quick, my program may not post until about a minute after the start of the game, which isn't ideal. If they updated the run time of the previous game even a few minutes after the finish, my app could give a bit more of a heads up that the next game is starting soon.

        I'm hoping that at least a few people have notifications set up for their favorite game, so that my app can basically cause them to get an alert when it is going to be run.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 31, 2023 7:12 AM

      Now: Dharma Doujo - Any% - Arcade
      Next: Gauntlet - NES
      Then: Sifu
      Soon: Exodus from the Earth

Hello, Meet Lola