Devolver Digital announces its Summer Game Fest Devolver Direct The nostalgic showcase will see the return of Devolver's iconic mouse mascot.

Devolver Digital is one of the more fascinating publishers in the gaming industry. Known for its playful branding and injection of humor in all of its operations, the company’s annual summer Directs are usually some of the year’s most entertaining. The Devolver Direct is returning in June, and the publisher has revealed the whacky theme and first details about the event.

Devolver Digital announced its 2023 Devolver Direct in a new video. Taking place on June 8 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, the Devolver Direct will be streamed as part of Summer Game Fest and showcase a slew of indie games coming to console and PC. The trailer heavily focuses on Volvy, Devolver’s mouse mascot that will return to take his rightful place as gaming’s true icon. We see the character appear in various games that Devolver has published.

If Volvy isn’t ringing a bell, don’t worry. The character is completely new and has never appeared before, despite Devolver’s insistence otherwise. We’ve seen Devolver parody the cryptocurrency boom and Nintendo Directs, and it looks like this year’s showcase will be all about the company’s fake classic mascot. We just want to know if and how Nina Struthers will be involved.

Devolver Digital has not yet teased what games or developers will appear during its Direct. In previous years, we’ve seen games like Cult of the Lamb and Gunbrella revealed during these events. Last year, Suda51 made an appearance during the Devolver Direct.

The Devolver Direct will take place on the same day as the proper Summer Game Fest showcase. It’s just one of many gaming events happening this summer, which we’ve got a full schedule for. We’ll be sure to share all of the news out of Devolvers June Direct.