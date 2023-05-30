Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirmed for PC release in July A Steam page appeared for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, complete with a concrete date for the release of the game on PC.

It seems that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the next big PlayStation Studios game to make its way over to PC, and it’s coming pretty fast. A new Steam page has appeared for the game and it would seem that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is slated to come to PC in late July 2023. Insomniac Games has also confirmed the release since the game appeared on Steam.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s Steam Page was spotted on the platform on May 30, 2023, with Insomniac Games confirming the PC release of the game soon after. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to launch on PC on July 26, 2023. PC players will be able to experience what was considered to be one of the shining early achievements of the PlayStation 5’s early lineup. In addition, new features will be added to take advantage of high-end PC hardware and make Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart the best it can be. That includes ultra-wide support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 setups, the last one being triple monitor support. The PC version of Rift Apart will also feature upgraded ray-tracing effects and support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, and Intel XeSS.

Insomniac Games confirmed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's upcoming launch on PC soon after the game's appearance on Steam.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was a breakout hit in the early releases of the PlayStation 5, and one of the first games to be specifically exclusive to the PS5, even barring the PS4. It showed a great early look at what the PS5 was capable of in terms of reduced loading screens and transitions, ray-tracing, and other benefits of the improved technology. It earned a strong review here at Shacknews, as well as by critics and players throughout the industry.

PlayStation Studios has had hits and misses on PC releases throughout the last couple years and hopefully Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will fall among the former. Stay tuned as we move towards its release date in July for more updates and information.