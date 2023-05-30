Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 3 here
Summer Games Done Quick has raised over $280,000 in under 48 hours. We continue on with the Day 3 schedule.
Summer is starting early this year. The holiday weekend may be over, but Summer Games Done Quick continues. After a brief return to the online space, this year's SGDQ takes everyone back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two days, the runners have raised over $280,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. This is StepManiaX!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:23 AM
|Maniac Mansion
|Any% - NES
|Sathdresh
|8:00
|6:41 AM
|Disney's 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue
|All Levels, Inbounds race (PS2) - Playstation 2
|passere, TaintedTali
|32:00
|7:23 AM
|Ratatouille
|Any% - GC
|adef
|25:00
|8:08 AM
|CrossCode
|Any% No Menu Glitches - PC
|EpicYoshiMaster
|1:35:00
|9:53 AM
|Hi-Fi RUSH
|Any% NG Easy - PC
|MoistRock
|2:45:00
|12:48 PM
|Bastion
|Live Tutorial Showcase - PC
|Cosmic_Bones, SeaAverage
|35:00
|1:40 PM
|Returnal
|Fresh File Glitched - PC
|cavecavecave
|40:00
|2:39 PM
|The Elder Scrolls Anthology
|Main Series - PC
|Chronos_R
|2:00:00
|5:06 PM
|BioShock 2
|Any% - PC
|bloodthunder
|1:05:00
|6:23 PM
|BONUS GAME 3 - Halo 3
|Legendary - PC
|g3lk_jr
|1:25:00
|8:00 PM
|Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
|Any% Normal - Wii
|NickRPGreen
|1:11:00
|9:23 PM
|Red Bull Daily Recap - Tuesday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|9:43 PM
|Silent Hill: Homepour
|All Bosses NG+ - Xbox Series X
|shmumbler
|2:45:00
|12:38 AM
|SIGNALIS
|Any% Casual Difficulty / Memory Ending - PC
|DruciferPlays
|50:00
|1:38 AM
|Choo-Choo Charles
|Any% - PC
|Bird650
|25:00
|2:18 AM
|Resident Evil 6
|Ada vs Jake, Coop, Amateur, NG+ - PC
|TaintedTali, texan_red_wolf
|1:20:00
|3:48 AM
|Dead Rising 2
|TimeSkip NG - PC
|Ecdycis
|1:00:00
|4:58 AM
|Kidnapped
|Any% - PC
|sharkhat87
|10:00
|5:18 AM
|Goosebumps: Dead of Night
|Any% Normal - PC
|nyiddle
|15:00
|5:43 AM
|Beard Blade
|Any% - PC
|janglestorm
|54:00
9:53AM - Hi-Fi RUSH
Bethesda surprised everyone earlier this year with the sudden stealth release of Hi-Fi Rush. Unsurprisingly, it has started to develop a speedrunning community, but it's one that is in its relative infancy. MoistRock has the target time down to 2:45:00, so let's check it out and see one of this year's breakout hits in action.
1:40PM - Returnal
Returnal was one of the big breakout hits of the PlayStation 5 a few years ago. This year, it has come to PC and that's the version of the game that's coming to SGDQ. We're excited to see this epic roguelike on display, but also curious to see how it can be finished up in just 40 minutes. We'll be tuning in, so feel free to join us.
12:38AM - SIGNALIS
The Shacknews team was pleasantly surprised by the survival horror retro throwback Signalis. Even with the old-school visual style, developer PLAYISM was able to create a nightmarish world filled with scares around nearly every corner. Can runner DruciferPlays escape in just under an hour?
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 3 here
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $294,822 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 3rd day and runs until the 3rd.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros., Batman Forever and Loom, modern games like Bugsnax and Hi-Fi RUSH, and even some silly games like Give Me Toilet Paper! and Pepsiman will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/13u4weq/sgdq_vod_thread_2023/ https://vods.speedrun.club/event/gdq/sgdq2023
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I was at a barbeque, so I didn't see most of it myself, but here is a review:
https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/13u4weq/sgdq_vod_thread_2023/jm1d4uc/
-
you can find it in the twitch vods, i watched it last night. https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1831587602?t=26h54m25s
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-