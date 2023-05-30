Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 3 here Summer Games Done Quick has raised over $280,000 in under 48 hours. We continue on with the Day 3 schedule.

Summer is starting early this year. The holiday weekend may be over, but Summer Games Done Quick continues. After a brief return to the online space, this year's SGDQ takes everyone back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two days, the runners have raised over $280,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. This is StepManiaX!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:23 AM Maniac Mansion Any% - NES Sathdresh 8:00 6:41 AM Disney's 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue All Levels, Inbounds race (PS2) - Playstation 2 passere, TaintedTali 32:00 7:23 AM Ratatouille Any% - GC adef 25:00 8:08 AM CrossCode Any% No Menu Glitches - PC EpicYoshiMaster 1:35:00 9:53 AM Hi-Fi RUSH Any% NG Easy - PC MoistRock 2:45:00 12:48 PM Bastion Live Tutorial Showcase - PC Cosmic_Bones, SeaAverage 35:00 1:40 PM Returnal Fresh File Glitched - PC cavecavecave 40:00 2:39 PM The Elder Scrolls Anthology Main Series - PC Chronos_R 2:00:00 5:06 PM BioShock 2 Any% - PC bloodthunder 1:05:00 6:23 PM BONUS GAME 3 - Halo 3 Legendary - PC g3lk_jr 1:25:00 8:00 PM Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes Any% Normal - Wii NickRPGreen 1:11:00 9:23 PM Red Bull Daily Recap - Tuesday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00 9:43 PM Silent Hill: Homepour All Bosses NG+ - Xbox Series X shmumbler 2:45:00 12:38 AM SIGNALIS Any% Casual Difficulty / Memory Ending - PC DruciferPlays 50:00 1:38 AM Choo-Choo Charles Any% - PC Bird650 25:00 2:18 AM Resident Evil 6 Ada vs Jake, Coop, Amateur, NG+ - PC TaintedTali, texan_red_wolf 1:20:00 3:48 AM Dead Rising 2 TimeSkip NG - PC Ecdycis 1:00:00 4:58 AM Kidnapped Any% - PC sharkhat87 10:00 5:18 AM Goosebumps: Dead of Night Any% Normal - PC nyiddle 15:00 5:43 AM Beard Blade Any% - PC janglestorm 54:00

9:53AM - Hi-Fi RUSH



Source: Bethesda

Bethesda surprised everyone earlier this year with the sudden stealth release of Hi-Fi Rush. Unsurprisingly, it has started to develop a speedrunning community, but it's one that is in its relative infancy. MoistRock has the target time down to 2:45:00, so let's check it out and see one of this year's breakout hits in action.

1:40PM - Returnal



Source: PlayStation

Returnal was one of the big breakout hits of the PlayStation 5 a few years ago. This year, it has come to PC and that's the version of the game that's coming to SGDQ. We're excited to see this epic roguelike on display, but also curious to see how it can be finished up in just 40 minutes. We'll be tuning in, so feel free to join us.

12:38AM - SIGNALIS

The Shacknews team was pleasantly surprised by the survival horror retro throwback Signalis. Even with the old-school visual style, developer PLAYISM was able to create a nightmarish world filled with scares around nearly every corner. Can runner DruciferPlays escape in just under an hour?

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.