Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 2 here Summer Games Done Quick has raised a little over $125,000 in under 24 hours. We continue on with the Day 2 schedule.

Summer is starting a little early this year. That's because Summer Games Done Quick is underway. This year's SGDQ is coming earlier than usual, starting up during Memorial Day weekend. After a brief interlude that took everyone back to the online space, SGDQ takes everyone back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $125,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. What exactly is "Splat%" in Sonic Frontiers?

But wait! Let's throw in a bonus clip from the wee late hours of the night! Let's sing the Vile the Crocodile Song!

Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:05 AM Metal Slug XX normal Any% eri - PC sukimos 25:00 6:40 AM Anodyne All Bosses - PC LaserTrap_ 27:00 7:17 AM PHOGS! Solo Any% - PC Sean_A 1:05:00 8:37 AM Alien Swarm Any% Co-op - PC Kykystas, mr.deagle 20:00 9:07 AM Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Season 3 - PC Froob 52:00 10:14 AM Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Any% Race - PC desa3579, BigSid 1:20:00 11:46 AM Peggle Deluxe Any% - PC britsha 1:20:00 1:18 PM ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights All Spirits - PC (Steam) Keizaron 1:10:00 2:40 PM Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus All Keys - PS2 Zenthrow 1:12:00 4:04 PM The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Any% - 3DS benstephens56 1:35:00 5:51 PM Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Any% Ultimate - PC The Blacktastic 25:00 6:28 PM Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Episode 1: Normal/Veteran — PC DanTheVP 38:00 7:18 PM BONUS GAME 2 - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Randomizer- Any% Glitchless (Lycanthrope) - PSX Dr4gonBlitz 1:05:00 8:57 PM Daily Recap - Monday Recap% - Live Interview Crew 15:00 8:55 PM StepManiaX Game Showcase - Arcade ZephyrGlaze, WDRM, chezmix 1:20:00 10:27 PM Katana ZERO All Stages Normal - PC Modulottie 24:00 11:01 PM Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne Solo Adventures - PC srd_27 30:00 11:53 PM Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde All (Hangry) Horde Levels - PC RUBIEHART, Peace Egg, Sunbrojade 1:00:00 1:03 AM Chained Echoes Any% No CW Fresh File - PC moonblazewolf 53:00 2:06 AM Alpha Prime Any% - PC danejerus 34:00 2:50 AM Rose of Meat Any% - PC shmumbler 12:00 3:12 AM SNOLF Any% No Coordinate Warp - Genesis dowolf 40:00 4:02 AM Marathon Infinity All Main Levels - Kindergarten - PC tbcr 35:00 4:47 AM G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Any% - NES MixMastaPJ 25:00 5:22 AM Maniac Mansion Any% - NES Sathdresh 8:00 5:40 AM Disney's 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue All Levels, Inbounds race (PS2) - Playstation 2 passere, TaintedTali 32:00

10:14AM - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Some people forgot just what a wonderful story Zack Fair's PS Vita adventure was. Others, like myself, discovered it for the first time and understood what the fuss was about. Now it's time to bring it to the GDQ stage, in a racing format, no less. Is it really possible to get through this in just 80 minutes? We're about to find out.

7:18PM - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Bonus Game)



Randomizers are among our favorite speedruns to watch at Shacknews. We're used to seeing them in first-party Nintendo titles, but here's one for all-time classic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. We'll be sure to help GDQ meet the donation incentive, because we're excited to see this glitchless run.

11:01PM - Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne

Come on, now, Shacknews. You've been reading my work for how long? You didn't think I'd do a double take at seeing Hearthstone show up at a Games Done Quick marathon? I'm quite familiar with Knights of the Frozen Throne's solo adventure, especially the epic finale against the Lich King. Let's find out if this is really doable in just a short half hour.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.