Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Watch Day 2 here
Summer Games Done Quick has raised a little over $125,000 in under 24 hours. We continue on with the Day 2 schedule.
Summer is starting a little early this year. That's because Summer Games Done Quick is underway. This year's SGDQ is coming earlier than usual, starting up during Memorial Day weekend. After a brief interlude that took everyone back to the online space, SGDQ takes everyone back to live speedrunning and the mission remains the same. The top runners in the world will look to run through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do it for charity.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has come to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $125,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. What exactly is "Splat%" in Sonic Frontiers?
But wait! Let's throw in a bonus clip from the wee late hours of the night! Let's sing the Vile the Crocodile Song!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2023: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:05 AM
|Metal Slug XX
|normal Any% eri - PC
|sukimos
|25:00
|6:40 AM
|Anodyne
|All Bosses - PC
|LaserTrap_
|27:00
|7:17 AM
|PHOGS!
|Solo Any% - PC
|Sean_A
|1:05:00
|8:37 AM
|Alien Swarm
|Any% Co-op - PC
|Kykystas, mr.deagle
|20:00
|9:07 AM
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
|Season 3 - PC
|Froob
|52:00
|10:14 AM
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Any% Race - PC
|desa3579, BigSid
|1:20:00
|11:46 AM
|Peggle Deluxe
|Any% - PC
|britsha
|1:20:00
|1:18 PM
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|All Spirits - PC (Steam)
|Keizaron
|1:10:00
|2:40 PM
|Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
|All Keys - PS2
|Zenthrow
|1:12:00
|4:04 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Any% - 3DS
|benstephens56
|1:35:00
|5:51 PM
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Any% Ultimate - PC
|The Blacktastic
|25:00
|6:28 PM
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|Episode 1: Normal/Veteran — PC
|DanTheVP
|38:00
|7:18 PM
|BONUS GAME 2 - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Randomizer- Any% Glitchless (Lycanthrope) - PSX
|Dr4gonBlitz
|1:05:00
|8:57 PM
|Daily Recap - Monday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|8:55 PM
|StepManiaX
|Game Showcase - Arcade
|ZephyrGlaze, WDRM, chezmix
|1:20:00
|10:27 PM
|Katana ZERO
|All Stages Normal - PC
|Modulottie
|24:00
|11:01 PM
|Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne
|Solo Adventures - PC
|srd_27
|30:00
|11:53 PM
|Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde
|All (Hangry) Horde Levels - PC
|RUBIEHART, Peace Egg, Sunbrojade
|1:00:00
|1:03 AM
|Chained Echoes
|Any% No CW Fresh File - PC
|moonblazewolf
|53:00
|2:06 AM
|Alpha Prime
|Any% - PC
|danejerus
|34:00
|2:50 AM
|Rose of Meat
|Any% - PC
|shmumbler
|12:00
|3:12 AM
|SNOLF
|Any% No Coordinate Warp - Genesis
|dowolf
|40:00
|4:02 AM
|Marathon Infinity
|All Main Levels - Kindergarten - PC
|tbcr
|35:00
|4:47 AM
|G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero
|Any% - NES
|MixMastaPJ
|25:00
|5:22 AM
|Maniac Mansion
|Any% - NES
|Sathdresh
|8:00
|5:40 AM
|Disney's 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue
|All Levels, Inbounds race (PS2) - Playstation 2
|passere, TaintedTali
|32:00
10:14AM - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
Some people forgot just what a wonderful story Zack Fair's PS Vita adventure was. Others, like myself, discovered it for the first time and understood what the fuss was about. Now it's time to bring it to the GDQ stage, in a racing format, no less. Is it really possible to get through this in just 80 minutes? We're about to find out.
7:18PM - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Bonus Game)
Randomizers are among our favorite speedruns to watch at Shacknews. We're used to seeing them in first-party Nintendo titles, but here's one for all-time classic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. We'll be sure to help GDQ meet the donation incentive, because we're excited to see this glitchless run.
11:01PM - Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne
Come on, now, Shacknews. You've been reading my work for how long? You didn't think I'd do a double take at seeing Hearthstone show up at a Games Done Quick marathon? I'm quite familiar with Knights of the Frozen Throne's solo adventure, especially the epic finale against the Lich King. Let's find out if this is really doable in just a short half hour.
Summer Games Done Quick 2023 will take place from now through Saturday, June 3. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $134,072 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 2nd day and runs until the 3rd.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros., Batman Forever and Loom, modern games like Bugsnax and Hi-Fi RUSH, and even some silly games like Give Me Toilet Paper! and Pepsiman will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/13u4weq/sgdq_vod_thread_2023/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
