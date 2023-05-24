Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer on working with James Gunn John Murphy looks back on his career and discusses working in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released earlier this month and brought an end to the story of Marvel’s iconic misfits. The film is heavy with emotion, which is only bolstered by a stunning score composed by John Murphy. We spoke with Murphy to learn more about his work on the film, his career at large, and his collaborations with James Gunn.

Shacknews’ Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke spoke with John Murphy in a recent interview. During the chat, Murphy spoke about coming in to close out the Guardians trilogy. It was his first Marvel film, as Tyler Bates provided the score for the first two movies. Murphy talked about the process of interpolating some of Bates’ scores into the new film.

While it was his first dive into the MCU, it wasn’t the first time John Murphy worked on a comic book film. He also did the score for 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was also directed by James Gunn. Murphy told us about working with James Gunn on consecutive films, praising the writer/director’s attention to detail and admiration for his craft.

Murphy also provided some valuable advice for budding composers, looking back at some of his earlier work, including his breakout film 28 Days Later. For more informative interviews with creative minds, subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.