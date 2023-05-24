Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q1 2024 earnings call here

Tune into the latest earnings call between NVIDIA executives and shareholders.
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA
4

NVIDIA (NVDA) is next up in the long line of tech and gaming companies sharing their quarterly earnings reports this month. Following the release of the Q1 2024 report, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss the results of the report and potentially take questions from large investors. If you’d like to listen to the earnings call, we’ve got the stream for you.

Listen to NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 2024 earnings call

NVIDIA’s Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today, May 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. After it ends, we’ll upload the earnings call to our YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. NVIDIA also streams the call on its investor relations website via webcast.

During the call, we can expect to hear NVIDIA leadership talk about the company’s financial performance in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. The company will probably provide guidance for the second quarter, and we’ll likely hear CEO Jensen Huang address and answer questions from investors.

One of the specific topics to listen out for during the call is AI. NVIDIA has held a strong pro-AI stance long before the ChatGPT boom and has continued to develop software that integrates the technology into services. NVIDIA also recently announced the RTX 4060 and 4060ti graphics cards, so we could potentially learn more about the state of the manufacturer's GPU business.

That’s how you can listen to NVIDIA’s Q1 2024 earnings call. We’ll be covering any potential announcements out of the call right here on Shacknews. You can also count on us for other pressing financial stories as they relate to technology and gaming.

