ShackStream: Blooming Business: Casino has us going wild for gambling on Indie-licious Can we keep all the animal folk satisfied and the chips flowing as we take on the casino biz in Las Venas? Find out on today's Indie-licious!

If you’ve been following my indie game coverage throughout the year, then you know that today’s Indie-licious is one I’ve been waiting on for a while. Blooming Business: Casino has finally released and I’m ready to sell the animal folk of Las Venas the casino experience of a lifetime, provided I don’t get shellacked by the cops, the mob, or the city’s bureaucratic arm.

Blooming Business: Casino comes to us from the developers at Homo Ludens and the publishers at Curve Games. It has a release date of May 23, 2023 on PC only for the time being. A drifter down on your luck, you come to Las Venas, put in one last-ditch bet and lose it all, but the casino owner likes your gumption and gives you a chance to break even by taking over his business. If it sounds too good to be true, it is. Your business is moving swimmingly as you manage customer wants and needs, but then special factions get involved, such as the aforementioned mob and cops.

Join us today on Indie-licious as we try to keep everyone in Blooming Business: Casino happy. We’ll be going live with the game at 1:35 p.m. PT / 4:35 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which can also be watched below.

Are we fit to be a pit boss at the casinos of Las Venas or will we end up sleeping with the fishes? Join in and find out as we go live with Blooming Business: Casino shortly.