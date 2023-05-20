Weekend Discussion - May 20, 2023

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

I wish I was a little bit taller

Todd in the Shadows is back with a new One Hit Wonderland, taking a look at a song that many people of a certain generation will remember.

*Spider-Man pointing meme*

Phelous looks back at a time when the 80s Spider-Man cartoon stole from the 60s Spider-Man cartoon.

Working as Nintended

We fill our weekend with Super Mario Maker 2 laughs from CarlSagan42.

If you'd like to watch Carl try his hand at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that's happening exclusively on his Twitch channel.

What business is it of yours where I'm from, fisho?

Javier Bardem as Ariel would make this a totally different movie. It would probably make it a lot more interesting, too.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, WWE Superstar Bad Bunny!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!