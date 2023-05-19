Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Livestream Here

Street Fighter 6 gets one more beta before launch and we'll be throwing hands on Twitch soon!
Dennis White
Dennis White
Image via Capcom
We are only a few weeks away from getting the full release of Street Fighter 6 and Capcom has decided to give us one more chance to throw down in the game with a new Open Beta! I could not be any more excited for it at this point.

I’ll be joined by other members of the Shack Staff later today live on Twitch at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m PT to try out some of the 8 available characters in the SF6 Open Beta.

You can tune in to the livestream on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or watch right here: 

This is a highly anticipated new era for Street Fighter and I’d love to hear your thoughts on what you’ve seen from the game so far. Feel free to come by the stream chat to share your opinion.You can also find more info about the beta here

Also, which character do you plan on playing when the game releases on June 2nd? Let me know in the comments below!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

