Watch the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Livestream Here Street Fighter 6 gets one more beta before launch and we'll be throwing hands on Twitch soon!

We are only a few weeks away from getting the full release of Street Fighter 6 and Capcom has decided to give us one more chance to throw down in the game with a new Open Beta! I could not be any more excited for it at this point.

I’ll be joined by other members of the Shack Staff later today live on Twitch at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m PT to try out some of the 8 available characters in the SF6 Open Beta.

You can tune in to the livestream on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or watch right here:

This is a highly anticipated new era for Street Fighter and I’d love to hear your thoughts on what you’ve seen from the game so far. Feel free to come by the stream chat to share your opinion.You can also find more info about the beta here.

Also, which character do you plan on playing when the game releases on June 2nd? Let me know in the comments below!