Pokemon Scarlet and Violet get Home compatibility next week You'll soon be able to transfer Pokemon to and from Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon fans have been tapping their watches waiting for Game Freak to announce when Scarlet and Violet would be getting a Pokemon Home update, allowing them to transfer creatures from past games to the latest experience. That day has finally come, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 3.0.0 is releasing next week and will add Pokmeon Home compatibility.

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company announced that the Pokemon Home update would be coming to Scarlet and Violet on May 24, 2023, in a tweet this morning. With the Pokemon Home app, you’ll be able to transfer Pokemon from Sword and Shield, Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to Scarlet and Violet, and vice versa. You can also send creatures from Pokemon Go and Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu to Home, but they can’t be brought back to those games.



Source: The Pokemon Company

Once the Home update is live, everyone can claim a free Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly within the app as Mystery Gifts. All three of the starters come with their Hidden Ability, which is usually tricky to get under regular circumstances.

It’s become standard practice for Game Freak to hold off on enabling Pokemon Home compatibility with the newest games until several months after they’ve been released. With that switch finally being flipped, players can reunite with all of their favorite Pokemon from previous adventures. If you used Pokemon Bank on the DS, it’s possible that you could still be playing with Pokemon that you journeyed with in some of the oldest games in the franchise. Pokemon Home will also kick the doors open on Scarlet and Violet’s competitive scene, with an influx of unique and powerful monsters coming in.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokemon Home update set for next week, our attention now turns to The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. The first part of which is expected to be released later this year.