Take-Two (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick on AI's impact on gaming: 'Hits are created by genius' Take-Two took a stance on the hot debate of AI in games during its latest earnings call.

Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 earnings report showed a revenue beat and some less-than-expected guidance for the fiscal year 2024. The subsequent earnings call, however, expanded into even more subjects regarding the company’s business, including aI. During the earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick took a stance on the AI debate, saying that he doesn’t believe it will be able to make hits.

The quote came during Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 earnings call, where CEO Strauss Zelnick gave his two cents on the use of AI in game development and if 2K has any plans to heavily implement the technology. "I wish I could say that the advances in AI will make it easier to create hits,” he said. “Obviously, it won't. Hits are created by genius. And data sets plus compute, plus large language models, does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings and I believe it will stay that way."

"I wish I could say that the advances in AI will make it easier to create hits. Obviously it won't. Hits are created by genius & data sets + compute + large language models does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings & I believe will stay that way." - $TTWO CEO pic.twitter.com/M9JHjjrSk4 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 17, 2023

That wasn’t all Zelnick had to say on the subject, either. AI came up once again during the call’s Q&A segment, where he reaffirmed his stance on the matter, stating that believing that AI can create great, original hits just like a human can “is like confusing a magic trick with magic.”

With AI becoming more of a mainstay in the tech world, there have been a lot of questions regarding if and how video game publishers will begin to put AI in the driver’s seat for new games. It seems like Take-Two has no plans to make such a pivot anytime soon. The company also shared some interesting financial insight in its Q4 2023 earnings report, including some low revenue guidance for the upcoming fiscal year. Check out our finance page for all of the earnings news from the video game world.