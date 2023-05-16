Stray has been rated on Xbox platforms by the ESRB Stray's new rating page by the US games rating board has hopes high that a port for Xbox consoles is coming soon.

Stray has been out on PlayStation and PC platforms since mid-2022 and was a stellar addition to the great games that launched last year, but Xbox players have unfortunately been unable to play on their consoles up to this point. That might be changing very soon. It would appear that a page for Stray on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S has appeared that might be teasing an upcoming port of the game to Xbox consoles.

Stray’s Xbox page was spotted on the ESRB’s website this week, as shared by MACOS380 on Twitter. While little detail is shared outside the game’s rating and a summary of what Stray is about, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are notably listed as the consoles on this page. There has been no official announcement of Stray on Xbox consoles up to this point, so we expect a more formal announcement will probably be coming soon.

The ESRB's website clearly shows Stray rated for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Source: ESRB

Nonetheless, it seems Xbox fans will get to enjoy Stray on their console of choice soon enough. It’s a good one to pick up too. A puzzle platformer for the most part, Stray puts you in the role of an orange tabby cat that gets lost inside the walls of a city populated mostly by robots, as well as a nasty biological rot that seems to have a taste for both robots and cats. Navigating Strays beautiful and strange world was a blast and it earned the game a high-scoring review here at Shacknews, as well as a spot on our Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of 2022 list.

We’re still awaiting details on Stray for Xbox, but it seems the news is coming soon. Stay tuned and we’ll share updates and official announcements as they happen, right here at Shacknews.