Weekend Discussion - May 13, 2023

Welcome, once again, to the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Get ready for the next battle

Hwoarang has joined the fun in Tekken 8.

Demanding belly rubs

This is just mean.

Tears of the Kingdom's abilities summed up

Anything good can be explained succintly by The Simpsons.

The "D" stands for A-Dulting

If you're a person of a certain age, you're feeling all of this.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, Lil Durk!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Hello, Meet Lola