Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 98 It's all about Beetlejuice 2 and Freaky Friday on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Oh no, what have we done? Join Donovan and Greg for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, where they'll discuss the latest movie and TV news, and see if they summoned Beetlejuice.

Episode 98 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

What would happen if Donovan and Greg switched places? The announcement of a Freaky Friday revival has us thinking. We'll be discussing that news, as well as Karl Urban joining Mortal Kombat 2 as Johnny Cage.

Pens down, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!