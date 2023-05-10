Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Who voices Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

Discover the voice actor that brings the iconic Zelda to life in the latest title, The Legned of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of unique and fascinating characters and chief among them is the titular Zelda. There have been a few actors who have voiced the Hyrulean Princess, but players are wondering who is the voice of Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom. Is it the same actor as Breath of the Wild or perhaps someone new?

Who voices Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

Princess Zelda holding the Master Sword beside a picture of Patricia Summersett
Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summersett in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As it turns out, Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summersett in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Summersett was the voice of Zelda in the previous game, Breath of the Wild, as well as in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Summersett took to Twitter on May 1, 2023 to share the good news that she would be reprising her role as the princess.

Patricia Summersett has voiced many characters in video games including her work as Paula Madera in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the Knight Warden and Warmonger in For Honor, and Ash in Rainbow Six: Siege. She’s also got credits in various television series and films, including The Smurfs 2, Camp Camp, and more.

Beyond Patricia Summersett who voices Zelda, there are a whole lot of other voice actors in Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, the voice of Ganondorf might be familiar to those who are fans of Dungeons and Dragons. Be sure to check out our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for help as you explore Hyrule and our TotK page for the latest news.

