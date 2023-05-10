Who voices Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom? Discover the voice actor that brings the iconic Zelda to life in the latest title, The Legned of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of unique and fascinating characters and chief among them is the titular Zelda. There have been a few actors who have voiced the Hyrulean Princess, but players are wondering who is the voice of Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom. Is it the same actor as Breath of the Wild or perhaps someone new?

Who voices Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summersett in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As it turns out, Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summersett in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Summersett was the voice of Zelda in the previous game, Breath of the Wild, as well as in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Summersett took to Twitter on May 1, 2023 to share the good news that she would be reprising her role as the princess.

I’ve been given the thumbs up by Nintendo to confirm that I am reprising my role as Princess Zelda in Legend of #Zelda: #TearsoftheKingdom.

I’m obviously beyond thrilled to be back (Thank you Nintendo) and looking forward to May 12th! 🧝🏼‍♀️🐸 pic.twitter.com/FDizUzi3Gp — Patricia Summersett (@Summersett_) May 1, 2023

Patricia Summersett has voiced many characters in video games including her work as Paula Madera in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the Knight Warden and Warmonger in For Honor, and Ash in Rainbow Six: Siege. She’s also got credits in various television series and films, including The Smurfs 2, Camp Camp, and more.

Beyond Patricia Summersett who voices Zelda, there are a whole lot of other voice actors in Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, the voice of Ganondorf might be familiar to those who are fans of Dungeons and Dragons.