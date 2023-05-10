ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 322 Zelda Week continues with Ocarina of Time on Stevetendo!

It’s Night number three of Legend of Zelda week on the Stevetendo show and we’re getting closer to the release of Tears of the Kingdom. That being said, tonight on the show, I’m playing one of the best games the Nintendo 64 has to offer. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is thought of by some, myself included, as one of the best games ever made. The story and music fit perfectly together.

I can remember being in fifth grade and talking to my friends about the game and how far along we were in the journey. I also have memories of the fishing game at Lake Hylia. Getting the hat off of the vendor and taking a picture with my old flip phone to show my brother are just a few of the fun times I have playing Ocarina of Time. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see how far I can get tonight in the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

That boy sure plays a mean Ocarina!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The Stevetendo show should be back to its regularly scheduled games next week. Super Mario 64, Metroid Fusion, and Live A Live will be back in their regular timeslots soon!

I hope everyone has enjoyed Legend of Zelda week on the Stevetendo show. I have had weeks on the show dedicated to one franchise in the past. Let me know if there are games coming out in the future that you think deserve a week dedicated to that franchise. On a Lighter note, it’s baseball night in the Stevetendo house and the Mets are playing the Reds. The sports didn’t go my way last night as the Mets and Devils lost their games but we will still check the scores during the livestream.

Make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel via Prime Gaming. That way, when the Shacknews shows you like go live, you will be notified and won’t miss an episode.