Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 patch notes

Another week in Destiny 2 has brought us another hotfix from Bungie to squash some of its more precarious bugs. Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 and its patch notes rolled out today. As usual, it’s a small and sweet update, but has some fixes for nasty problems players have encountered between major patches. This time around, a bug that was allowing swapping between Shotguns to do massive damage was addressed, but you can see the full extent of the hotfix here.

Source: Bungie

Bungie rolled out Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 and its accompanying patch notes on May 9, 2023. The hotfix focuses on a couple matters, but most notable among them is a Shotgun bug. Players that were using a Slug Shotgun and then swapping to another Shotgun may have found that their damage was ridiculously (and unintentionally) boosted for a few seconds after the swap. That bug has been squashed and Shotguns should work as intended after swaps. The rest of the notes are below:

Activities

Nightfall

Reverted the change that removed the third Refraction Core in Heist Battlegrounds.

Fixed an issue where previously defeated enemies and Champions are respawning if players wipe in the Lake of Shadows boss room.

Guardian Games

Fixed an issue where the normal matchmaking options for Supremacy were missing their descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the Heir Apparent quest and catalyst are not progressing via most main Medallion sources.

Fixed an issue where the Fly the Flag bounty is taking much longer than intended to complete.

Fixed an issue where the Champ Seal was not able to be gilded.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where swapping from a Slug Shotgun to another Shotgun could allow massive damage output. There is now a two-second window where a weapon cannot be fired after swapping to it from the inventory screen.

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Eager Edge perk would deactivate earlier than intended.

That covers the details of Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 and its patch notes. Be sure to follow our Destiny 2 topic to see our coverage as it happens on updates, reveals, and anything new in the Destiny universe.