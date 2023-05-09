Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 patch notes
Bungie has deployed a quick fix for Destiny 2, including squashing a bug allowing Shotguns to get an unintended damage boost.
Another week in Destiny 2 has brought us another hotfix from Bungie to squash some of its more precarious bugs. Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 and its patch notes rolled out today. As usual, it’s a small and sweet update, but has some fixes for nasty problems players have encountered between major patches. This time around, a bug that was allowing swapping between Shotguns to do massive damage was addressed, but you can see the full extent of the hotfix here.
Bungie rolled out Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 and its accompanying patch notes on May 9, 2023. The hotfix focuses on a couple matters, but most notable among them is a Shotgun bug. Players that were using a Slug Shotgun and then swapping to another Shotgun may have found that their damage was ridiculously (and unintentionally) boosted for a few seconds after the swap. That bug has been squashed and Shotguns should work as intended after swaps. The rest of the notes are below:
Activities
Nightfall
- Reverted the change that removed the third Refraction Core in Heist Battlegrounds.
- Fixed an issue where previously defeated enemies and Champions are respawning if players wipe in the Lake of Shadows boss room.
Guardian Games
- Fixed an issue where the normal matchmaking options for Supremacy were missing their descriptions.
- Fixed an issue where the Heir Apparent quest and catalyst are not progressing via most main Medallion sources.
- Fixed an issue where the Fly the Flag bounty is taking much longer than intended to complete.
- Fixed an issue where the Champ Seal was not able to be gilded.
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where swapping from a Slug Shotgun to another Shotgun could allow massive damage output.
- There is now a two-second window where a weapon cannot be fired after swapping to it from the inventory screen.
- Fixed an issue where Enhanced Eager Edge perk would deactivate earlier than intended.
That covers the details of Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 and its patch notes. Be sure to follow our Destiny 2 topic to see our coverage as it happens on updates, reveals, and anything new in the Destiny universe.
