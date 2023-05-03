Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mutant Football League 2 creator on updates, Kickstarter & lessons learned

We spoke with Michael Mendheim about Mutant Football League 2 and the process of making it.
Donovan Erskine
1

Mutant Football League 2 is an upcoming sequel to the 2017 revival of EA’s football game. Developed by Digital Dreams Entertainment, the game sees massive mutants going toe-to-toe in some old-fashioned American Football. Since development on the game is still underway, we spoke with producer Michael Mendheim to learn how things are coming along.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with producer Michael Mendheim at GDC about Mutant Football League 2. During the chat, Mendheim explained how the team at Digital Dreams Entertainment took lessons learned from the previous Mutant Football League game and applied them to the sequel. He also gave a lot of credit to the game’s community, which played a large role in bringing the franchise back in the first place through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

There is no release date for Mutant Football League 2, but Mendheim confirms in the interview that the current plan is to release the game at some point in 2024. We look forward to learning more about the game as that release draws closer. For more insightful developer interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

