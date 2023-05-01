Ben Mears of SideFX has passed away Mears joined SideFX in 2015 and was heavily involved in the Houdini community.

Ben Mears, known for his work at SideFX, has passed away over the weekend. The community has rallied together to honor his memory and have assisted Sara Mears with donations to her GoFundMe page.



Source: Sara Mears

On May 1, 2023, President and CEO Kim Davidson of SideFX posted a heartfelt message stating that Ben Mears had passed away over the weekend.

It is with deep sadness that I am sharing the news that our friend and colleague, Ben Mears, passed away over the weekend. Ben joined SideFX in the spring of 2015, and during his time here was a true champion of Houdini. His unbridled enthusiasm and love for the games community and all that SideFX has to offer has always shone through. Ben was unerringly kind, good-natured, upbeat, and generous of spirit. He will be missed by both his SideFX friends and colleagues and the extensive community that he helped to build. We are in touch with Ben’s family, and have extended our condolences and support. Ben's partner, Sara Mears, has set up a Go Fund me to help pay for funeral expenses.

Ben Mears is known for his work on SideFX where he was heavily involved in the Houdini community. The comment section on SideFX is full of fond memories of Ben. One commenter, David Inlines, reminisces about talking with Ben about the use of Houdini in Disney Speedstorm. The community has also helped Sara Mears with funeral costs via her GoFundMe page.

We here at Shacknews offer our condolences to Sara Mears, Ben’s family and friends, and the community during this difficult time.