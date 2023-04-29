Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - April 29, 2023

It's the last weekend in April and we're here with another Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Gotta Catch 'Em AI-ll

Grand POOBear navigates the nightmare fuel of AI Pokemon images so you don't have to.

GROWL (not "-ithe")

What if an Indiana Jones type was thrown into a beat-'em-up with a bunch of anachronistic weaponry? You get Growl, a game I forgot existed. Let's watch Matt McMuscles play through this.

Yes, you are old, why do you ask?

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reflect on their long career together with Vanity Fair.

On the clock

I wanted to place the video from the NFL's YouTube channel with the first ten picks from the NFL Draft, but because the league is run by jerks, embedding is not allowed.

Here are the first picks from the WWE Draft, instead.

Weekend grooves

Take us home, Niall Horan!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

