Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors & cast list Here is a complete list of every voice actor and the character they play in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of interesting characters players will meet during their journey across the galaxy. While you might recognize some, there will be plenty you might not. We’ve got a full list of the characters and the actors that voice them, so you know who you’re talking to whenever you meet another friendly (or perhaps unfriendly) new face. Spoiler warning! There are late-game spoilers below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a lengthy credit sequence packed full of the names of the talented folks that brought the game to life. For those that want to know who voiced each character, we’ve got all the English cast listed below. Remember, there will be spoilers!

Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan

Cere Junda – Debra Wilson

Bode Akuna – Noshir Dalal

Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev

Dagan Gera – Cody Fern

Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck

Santari Khri – Tracy Ifeachor

Rayvis – DC Douglas

The Ninth Sister Inquisitor – Misty Lee

ZN-A4 (Zee) – Kendal Rae

Doma Dendra – Rebecca Wiscosky

Turgle – Richard Horvitz

MXNK-6 (Monk) – Chris Diamantopoulos

Kata Akuna – Tajinae Turner

Gabs – Britt Baron

Bravo – Russell Richardson

Ashe Javi – Andi Christensen

Caij Vanda – Verona Blue

Mosey Cimarron – Eizabeth Frances

Commander Lank Denvik – Gideon Emery

Here is your final spoiler warning. Below are end-game characters and their voice actors. Proceed only if you have finished the campaign.

Eno Cordova – Tony Amendola

Boba Fett – Temuera Morrison

Darth Vader – Scott Lawrence

