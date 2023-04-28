Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors & cast list

Here is a complete list of every voice actor and the character they play in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of interesting characters players will meet during their journey across the galaxy. While you might recognize some, there will be plenty you might not. We’ve got a full list of the characters and the actors that voice them, so you know who you’re talking to whenever you meet another friendly (or perhaps unfriendly) new face. Spoiler warning! There are late-game spoilers below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors & cast list

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a lengthy credit sequence packed full of the names of the talented folks that brought the game to life. For those that want to know who voiced each character, we’ve got all the English cast listed below. Remember, there will be spoilers!

star wars jedi survivor spoiler warning image showing Greez with the word spoiler written over it
  • Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan
  • Cere Junda – Debra Wilson
  • Bode Akuna – Noshir Dalal
  • Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev
  • Dagan Gera – Cody Fern
  • Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck
  • Santari Khri – Tracy Ifeachor
  • Rayvis – DC Douglas
  • The Ninth Sister Inquisitor – Misty Lee
  • ZN-A4 (Zee) – Kendal Rae
  • Doma Dendra – Rebecca Wiscosky
  • Turgle – Richard Horvitz
  • MXNK-6 (Monk) – Chris Diamantopoulos
  • Kata Akuna – Tajinae Turner
  • Gabs – Britt Baron
  • Bravo – Russell Richardson
  • Ashe Javi – Andi Christensen
  • Caij Vanda – Verona Blue
  • Mosey Cimarron – Eizabeth Frances
  • Commander Lank Denvik – Gideon Emery

Here is your final spoiler warning. Below are end-game characters and their voice actors. Proceed only if you have finished the campaign.

Greez with SPOILERS superimposed on the image
  • Eno Cordova – Tony Amendola
  • Boba Fett – Temuera Morrison
  • Darth Vader – Scott Lawrence

There are a whole lot of talented voice actors and cast that brought Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to life. Do you recognize any of the above names from television series, movies, or other video games you’ve played? For more help and answers, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor page.

